NZ earns another major digital investment - David Clark

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 11:56

Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Dr David Clark welcomes Google Cloud’s decision to make New Zealand a cloud region.

"This is another major vote of confidence for New Zealand’s growing digital sector, and our economic recovery from COVID 19," David Clark said.

"Becoming a cloud region will mean New Zealand businesses will have a choice to keep their data onshore, and work with Google Cloud’s domestic team to really drive digital transformation here.

"Protecting people’s data and privacy is critically important to the Government. Onshore Cloud facilities give us stronger control of New Zealand’s data because it is held here, where our laws and protections apply.

"Today’s news means that the Government, local businesses and communities, will soon have access to the scale and security of three of the world’s biggest Cloud service providers.

"Last year in September, New Zealand welcomed the news that Amazon Web Services (AWS) had decided to establish a Cloud region here and the year prior, it was Microsoft Azure. These companies also work alongside other existing Cloud services such as Catalyst Cloud, Revera Cloud Services and Datacom.

"These three investments represent both a shot in the arm for our economic rebuild but also lay the foundation for our plans to be a digital nation and out aspirations to grow the digital economy.

"This is a step forward for New Zealand’s digital maturity, as we all adjust to the increasingly digital world," David Clark said.

Google Cloud’s decision to establish a New Zealand Cloud Region was made through the company’s independent due diligence and is not a government procurement.