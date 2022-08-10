Urgent letter to Select Committee to save 65,000 submissions - Taxpayers' Union

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 14:07

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee on behalf of the more than 65,000 New Zealanders who took the time to submit on the Water Services Entities Bill (Three Waters) through our submission tool.

"We learnt that the committee intends to treat these 65,000 submissions as ‘form submissions’ and disregard them. This is especially outrageous considering that we deliberately ensured that submitters could personalise their submissions and many did," Taxpayers’ Union Local Government Campaigns Manager Josh Van Veen says.

"We have offered our assistance to the committee in identifying the personalised submissions and hope that in the interest of fairness and good public service they take us up on that."

"To throw out such a mammoth number of submissions would be a slap in the face to the New Zealanders who took the time to have their say formally on Three Waters."