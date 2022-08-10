Changes to NCEA and University Entrance in response to COVID-19 disruptions

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 10:59

A package of changes to NCEA and University Entrance announced today recognise the impact COVID-19 has had on senior secondary students’ assessment towards NCEA in 2022, says Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti.

"We have heard from schools how significant absences of students and teachers as a result of COVID-19 have had a substantial impact on teaching, learning and assessment in the first two terms.

"These changes are designed to recognise the disruption and provide relief for students, while preserving the integrity of NCEA and the learning it represents." Jan Tinetti says.

The changes were carefully developed by MOE and NZQA in conjunction with the Minister’s Professional Advisory Group

Students will be able to receive Learning Recognition Credits, with one Learning Recognition Credit awarded for every five credits earned through assessment. Students working towards NCEA Level 1 will be able to receive up to 10 additional credits, while those at Levels 2 or 3 will be eligible for up to 8 additional credits.

To receive a Certificate Endorsement, students will need to earn 46 credits at Merit or Excellence level, instead of the usual 50.

The University Entrance requirement to achieve at least 14 credits in each of 3 approved subjects has also been adjusted, to 14 credits in each of 2 approved subjects and 12 credits in a third approved subject.

The dates for end of year examinations in 2022 remain unchanged.

"We strongly encourage students to take up opportunities to complete their qualifications before leaving school. We want to give senior students certainty that despite the disruption they have faced they will have a fair opportunity to gain the credits and qualifications they need for the future," Jan Tinetti says.

The Ministry of Education is considering additional support for students to do catch-up learning so they can complete their qualifications before leaving school. Where that learning extends into 2023, NZQA will facilitate students’ being awarded their qualification earlier in the year. This means students who need additional credits can return to school for the time required to achieve those credits; and will then be awarded their qualification.