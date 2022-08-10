End Israel's war on Gazan children - Justice for Palestine

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 19:44

Five times in the last fifteen years, Israel has conducted military air strikes on the besieged Gaza strip killing hundreds and injuring thousands of Palestinian civilians in the process. Each time, around a quarter of the number of deaths and injuries were children. Last weekend, during another brutal and disproportionate military airstrike, 44 Palestinian were killed including 16 children and 4 women, with 311 wounded. In response, Justice for Palestine, are calling on the New Zealand government to:

Condemn Israel’s killing of innocent Palestinians, including 16 children;

Support the current International Criminal Court investigation into war crimes in Palestine;

Apply all measures necessary to pressure Israel to lift the siege of Gaza;

Insist on a return to meaningful talks to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territory, and find a peaceful, just and rights-based solution that meets the needs of all of the peoples’ between the river and the sea.

Neil Ballantyne, a spokesperson for Justice for Palestine, stated:

The international community, and the New Zealand government, cannot stay silent in the face of repeated military offensives in the crowded, Gaza strip. Half of the Gazan population are children. One in four of those killed, maimed or injured by these airstrikes are children.

Israel wants the international community to believe that these are limited, proportionate and surgical strikes in response to credible security threats. They are not. They are unlawful and disproportionate acts of military violence designed to intimidate the civilian population and impress the Israeli electorate.

We owe it to the children of Gaza, and their innocent family members, to halt Israeli breaches of international and humanitarian law. These are war crimes. We urge Minister Mahuta, MFAT and the New Zealand government to make a public stand: to stand up for the lives and wellbeing of the children of Gaza.

Background facts

Since withdrawing its troops and settlers from the territory in 2015 the Israeli government has maintained a strict military land, sea and air blockade of the Gaza strip in Palestine.

The narrow, coastal strip is home to 2.3 million Palestinians living in cramped, overcrowded conditions and refugee camps in one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Almost half of the population are children and 88% of them have lived their whole lives under the thumb of the Israeli siege.

The maintenance of this blockade has created a serious humanitarian crisis in terms of access to supplies, medical treatment, water, food and electricity.

According to the Geneva Convention, Gaza remains part of the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and Israel - as the occupying power - is responsible for ensuring the welfare of the Palestinian civilian population.

Both the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross have deemed the blockade to be a form of collective punishment and in breach of international, humanitarian law.

The occupation, the blockade and the repeated airstrikes have a devastating effect on ordinary families and children in Gaza. A recent report by Save the Children investigated the impact of the fifteen year blockade on the mental health of children. They found "the psychosocial wellbeing of children, young people and their caregivers has declined dramatically to alarming levels". The report went on to state that children "spoke of fear, nervousness, anxiety, stress and anger, and listed family problems, violence, death, nightmares, poverty, war and the occupation, including the blockade, as the things they liked least in their lives".

The report included a letter from six Gazan children aged between 10 and 13. They wrote that:

The first thing we wish is that the war would end. All children should be able to live in peace. We hope that all the destroyed buildings will be cleared away and something better and more beautiful will come in their place. We hope that our homes, schools and hospitals will be rebuilt. Above all, we want to live like children in other countries who can play in playgrounds instead of hiding from bombs. We want Gaza to be a safe and beautiful place where we can live in peace. We still have hope. But we want this war to be the last war.

By Salma (11), Niveen (9), Zain (12), Samer (13), Khaled (10) and Amal (10) written by the children during the escalation of hostilities in May 2021.