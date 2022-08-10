Signs vandalized already? - Ted Johnston

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 20:54

Ted Johnston BSc BA LLB, Auckland candidate for Mayor, ( lawyer and co-leader of the New Conservative party) found that less than 12 hours after he put them up, his sign in Balmoral Rd, Dominion Rd was vandalized and taken.

The posts were pulled out, and the unbroken frameboard about 30 metres away out of sight from the road. The sign was carefully removed, not ripped or dumped.

"This makes me suspect it was not just a random attack, but possibly a serial signvandal" said Ted.

"I do not believe it was due to the aesthetic beauty of the sign, to fill some expensive gallery.

Now I have several suspects, but no solid leads. Obviously I am putting a scare into the teams of some of my opponents.

So beware we will be on the watch, (or at least going past every few weeks)".

And here is a picture of his thumb. A lesson to all those putting up signs, do not put your fingers too close to the wood when your daughter is swinging a sledgehammer.

That will give them laughs for days.

"The dangers of democracy. " quipped Ted Johnston.