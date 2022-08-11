Ministry's inaugural strategy paves way for ethnic communities - Priyanca Radhakrishnan

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 14:16

The Ministry for Ethnic Communities has released its first strategy, setting out the actions it will take over the next few years to achieve better wellbeing outcomes for ethnic communities Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan announced today.

"The Strategy that has been released today sets out the initial pathway towards creating a more cohesive Aotearoa New Zealand where everyone feels safe, valued, heard, and can participate fully," says Priyanca Radhakrishnan.

In response to the draft strategy released for feedback last year, communities were clear that they wanted to belong, to contribute and be seen as strong contributors to Aotearoa New Zealand's growth. The Strategy has been finalised to give effect to that feedback.

Minister Radhakrishnan said that with the Ministry established and its inaugural strategy completed, the foundation for a better and more equitable future for our ethnic communities has been laid.

"There are specific and persistent barriers that some of our communities face in Aotearoa New Zealand, whether it be accessing government services, securing employment, and being paid equitably for the work they do. Incidents of discrimination, including racism, is a stark reality in schools, in places of work and daily life.

"Some of our communities have significant untapped potential, whether it is valuable skills sets, entrepreneurialism, global experiences and international connections which can help invigorate Aotearoa New Zealand, diversify our economy and add to the richness of our culture."

The Ministry will deliver on its Strategy by working in partnership with other government agencies community organisations, local government and the private sector to ensure that together we can lift the wellbeing of our ethnic communities.