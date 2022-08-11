Invest in teachers, invest in Aotearoa - PPTA

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 17:01

Secondary teachers are calling on the Government to invest in young people and Aotearoa New Zealand as they launch a campaign today in support of their collective agreement negotiations, which began formally in July.

"Ensuring that rangatahi have the knowledge, skills, agility and resilience they need is at the heart of Aotearoa New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery and its future. It’s a hugely exciting and demanding ask. Teachers need to be well supported and rewarded - invest in teachers, invest in Aotearoa," says Melanie Webber, PPTA Te Wehengarua President.

Melanie Webber says one way the Government can invest in secondary education is by ensuring that salaries and working conditions can attract top graduates into the profession and keep existing teachers there.

PPTA’s latest survey of secondary teacher supply shows how increasingly difficult it is becoming for schools to find suitable staff. The May survey was based on responses from principals of almost 25 per cent of secondary and composite schools around New Zealand. Key findings of the survey are:

Almost a third of schools that responded to the survey had teachers working in areas in which they were not specialised, predominantly Te Reo MÄori, Maths and Technology, because specialists could not be found.

More than a quarter of schools were forced to cancel or transfer classes to Te Kura (Correspondence School), polytechnics or online because specialist teachers could not be found.

"Secondary education has a huge impact on young people’s life chances. Every rangatahi has a right to specialist teachers in every subject."

As well as claiming for a pay increase in line with the cost of living, PPTA is claiming for extra staffing for pastoral care in secondary schools, including more guidance counsellors. "An increasing number of Äkonga are experiencing a range of mental health and personal issues; more specially trained and skilled staff are desperately needed to work with these students and their families."

PPTA is also seeking to improve MÄori and Pasifika student engagement by creating new community liaison roles and is claiming greater recognition for teachers expert in MÄori language and culture but who do not teach at a MÄori immersion school. PPTA is also claiming more time for teachers to undertake professional development. "In order to equip our rangatahi with the knowledge and skills they need for their future, teachers need to be at the cutting edge of our subject areas and teaching practice."

Secondary Teachers’ Collective Agreement - key claims

Salary

- Increases to the secondary teachers’ base salary scale to reflect the current and projected cost of living rates over the next three years. This claim addresses the recruitment and retention issues created by growing workloads and shrinking pay. Inflation, housing issues and cost of living pressures mean teachers are quickly and dramatically losing ground against both inflation and other workers’ incomes.

- Creation of a six-step base salary scale. This involves combining every two steps of the lower part of the current salary scale. Teachers would stay on the same step for two years instead of one but would be paid at the higher rate of the two combined steps. This would enable a new graduate to earn more over their early career years.

- Better relief teacher pay rates to address the dire shortage of secondary relief teachers.

- Addressing the shortage of technology teachers by recognition of on-the-job experience as

qualifications for pay.

Kaiako MÄori

- Increase to the MÄori Immersion Teaching Allowance paid to MÄori language teachers in MÄori immersion schools to support recruitment and retention in these kura.

- Greater recognition of the skills and contribution of kaiako matatau ki te reo MÄori me Åna tikanga - teachers who are expert in MÄori language and culture in schools that are not MÄori medium or immersion.

Staffing

- Additional guidance and pastoral staffing of 1 fulltime teacher equivalent for every 400 students. Increasing numbers of students are coming to school with a variety of mental health, behavioural and personal issues. Having more skilled and specially trained staff in schools to work with these students and their whÄnau will help prevent these students from dis-engaging and will enable teachers to focus on teaching and learning.

- Prorated non-contact time for part time teachers. This would give part-time teachers an equitable amount of paid non-contact time as their full-time colleagues for planning, marking and evaluation.

- New community liaison roles - one for every 1000 students on MÄori and Pasifika rolls. The roles, which would have a salary ($6000 per year) and time (5 hours per week) allowance, would recognise those teachers who work closely with MÄori and Pasifika students and communities and support tikanga in schools to help improve student engagement and achievement.

Professional development

- Entitlement to 20 hours per year self-directed Professional Learning and Development release time. Individual teachers are best placed to know what kind of professional development they need and would benefit most from.

Subject specialist advisor roles

- The creation of 30 subject specialist advisor roles to provide much needed support for new and establishing teachers and support for teachers around reviews of curriculum and assessment and the ongoing provision of subject specialist support and guidance. Teachers would be seconded to these roles for up to two years.