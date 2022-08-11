Mining bill will cost New Zealanders dearly - Straterra

Thursday, 11 August, 2022 - 17:15

Once again, some New Zealand politicians have shown they are out of step with the rest of the world and blind to the cost of living crisis, with ideologically driven views that will impact those who can least afford it, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal.

"Green party conservation spokesperson Eugene Sage’s bill to ban mining on conservation land and water and eliminate new coal mines and the expansion of existing coal mines from 2025, is out of step with reality," Vidal says.

"The world is demanding more mining, not less, to solve climate change challenges, which is something the Green Party should be focused on. This ‘not in my back yard’ attitude is contradictory to their rhetoric that they care about the environment. I guess they think it is better to buy minerals mined by child labour in Africa than from a regulated mine with all the checks and balances in place. We believe it is better in our back yard.

"If we don’t mine it, someone else will and we will import it. That has environmental and social costs and New Zealanders can expect the cost of living crisis, to go on. We penalise our own people and we let jobs go offshore when we have opportunities right in front of us.

"This ridiculous and unnecessary stranglehold on coal mining will send power prices through the roof. In New Zealand, coal is used in electricity generation, steel production, industrial process heat for food and other products, and heating hospitals and schools.

"You can’t just take it away before there are accessible, affordable, and readily available alternatives. We are seeing in Europe what happens when you don’t have a Plan B. With restrictions on gas from Russia, countries impacted are hastily returning to coal fired electricity. Power bills have gone up five times what they were in some parts of Europe.

"This myopic view of the world is dangerous and will cost all New Zealanders. It shows little understanding of mining in this country and no interest in being part of a global world with relationships with other countries.

"Mining in New Zealand is highly regulated, both in terms of health and safety and impact on the environment.

"Mining provides well paid jobs, contributes to regional economies and export earnings, and produces materials that people need for pretty much all aspects of their everyday lives.

"It’s not mining or the environment, in New Zealand mining companies are committed to putting the land back to how it was before mining began, and often leaving it in better condition. There are many examples of mining companies funding and working on conservation projects and it is worth noting that mining’s footprint is small and temporary.

"Only 0.04 percent of the conservation estate is currently mined. To explain scale, that looks like a flag (the area mined) laid flat on a rugby field (the conservation estate).

"To optimise the contribution the extractive sector makes to climate change adaptation and a low emissions future, it is essential that extractive opportunities are available and accessible in New Zealand.

"We need a regulatory environment that recognises and supports this to ensure we can keep up with the rest of the world."

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector.