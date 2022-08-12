Council to consider recommendations for draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 10:34

Council has received recommendations from a hearings panel that was tasked with considering public submissions on the draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw. The draft bylaw proposes to prohibit motor vehicles on the beach between the Awatere and Waima (Ure) River mouths, with few exemptions.

The East Coast is known for its wide-ranging values from recreation and commercial fishing to ecological and cultural significance. Following the 7.8 magnitude KaikÅura earthquake in late 2016, this stretch of the East Coast became much more accessible, as the seabed lifted and wide new expanses of beach and exposed reefs were created. In places where access was previously restricted, it became possible to walk or drive at any time. The damage caused by the earthquake, coupled with increased motor vehicle access, has led to mounting pressure on the area’s unique ecosystems.

With several alternatives considered, Council sought to improve public safety and enable habitat restoration and protection of the area’s many threatened and at-risk species. Council has engaged with mana whenua, residents, scientists, and the community. A public consultation in 2021 resulted in 190 submissions, including 50 submitters who went before the hearings panel. Two hearings were held in November 2021 and May 2022 in front of a panel of two independent commissioners and a councillor.

Environment Committee Chair, Mayor John Leggett, said while the hearings panel report has been received, we have further work to do before Council will be in a position to implement any recommendation.

"The submission period was a chance for everyone to be heard on this proposal," Mayor Leggett said.

"This process has shown us there is public consensus that this is a special stretch of coast. At the heart of the issue has been how to balance these cultural, environmental and social considerations both today, and for future generations," he said.

"Council is aiming to complete its work and implement a bylaw in time for the peak holiday season. After the required work has concluded, but prior to any bylaw decision being made, the panel’s report and recommendations will be released to the public," Mayor Leggett said.

For more information on the Proposed East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/proposed-east-coast-beach-vehicle-bylaw