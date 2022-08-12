Food prices climb taking Kiwis backwards - Nicola Willis

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 12:37

Kiwi families continue to battle runaway food prices, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

Data released by Stats NZ today show that food prices have increased by an average of 7.4 per cent in the last 12 months, which included a 10 per cent increase in the price fruit and vegetables since the same time last year.

"Rising prices in every part of the economy are crashing over household budgets dragging Kiwis backwards. Yet after more than a year of runaway inflation, Labour still has no plan to tackle rising prices to get the cost of living crisis under control.

"Everyday food essentials are soaring; beans are up 53 per cent, cabbage is up 50 per cent, and the classic Kiwi meat pie is up 29 per cent.

"Despite trying to claim credit for a targeted response, it’s become clear in the last two weeks that their band-aid cost of living payment has been received by French backpackers, London professionals, and the deceased.

"Kiwis need a real plan to get inflation back under control, but Labour doesn’t have one. Their only response has been to load up the credit card and go on a spending spree, but that just puts more pressure on the economy and worsens inflation.

"We know widespread labour shortages are worsening food inflation in particular. Primary producers, manufacturers, and the hospitality sector are all feeling the brunt of Labour’s failed immigration strategy, which is cutting off access to talent and driving up costs.

"New Zealand deserves an economic plan that works, not just more of the same.

"The Government should adopt National’s five point plan to fight inflation - refocus the Reserve Bank on price stability, stop adding unnecessary costs to businesses and employers, reduce the bottlenecks that are holding back growth, including addressing labour shortages, restore discipline to government spending and inflation-adjust tax brackets to increase Kiwis disposable incomes."