Craig Lord is ready to serve Auckland

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 15:42

Aucklanders now have a more straightforward path toward electing their new Mayor, and Craig Lord is ready to serve.

"My campaign messages have remained steady from the 2019 election, they resonated with Aucklanders back then, and they still do now," says Lord.

"I’m still the only candidate providing real solutions to our major problems, whereas the other candidates are simply stating problems exist. It’s the clear difference between all of us," Lord said.

Lord has been campaigning on a platform that will completely overhaul the preferred contractor procurement system. He believes this is a significant source of the financial haemorrhaging in council operations. He wants locals working local, with more accountability, better costings and therefore better results for Aucklanders.

He also wants to change the way Local Boards work in the community.

"Whilst I have a long list of fault-finding and solution-creating projects I’d like to instigate for Auckland, the two areas of immediate concentration will be contractors and Local Boards. They are a fundamental part of what makes Auckland City work and need a severe tune-up. This solution is the message ringing in my supporter's ears".

"I’ve had many meetings over the last month with Councillors and Local Board members, both existing and potential, and they are in full agreement with this plan of attack. It’s how I will serve Auckland".