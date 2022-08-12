Auckland's crazy Mayoralty media circus - Ted Johnston

Friday, 12 August, 2022 - 21:24

"The current Media circus around the Auckland Mayoralty is ludicrous " Says Ted Johnston, Lawyer, Coleader of the New Conservative party and Auckland Mayoralty candidate.

The media industry have built a unique culture around the Auckland Mayoralty election.

It is not an election where candidates run a 3 month campaign on the issues and the most competent person wins.

It has become a staged circus, where pre-candidates often run campaigns a year or more early, spending a fortune solely to get media attention.

Most, like in this year’s election were almost complete unknowns until the media took them and turned many into recognisable celebrities. (eg Molloy, Beck, Brown etc)

The media as an industry appointed and anointed their favorites, long before nominations even started and focus almost exclusively on turning these unknowns into celebrities. The media then become those chosen candidate’s public relations teams.

They force feed information and news items and puff pieces about then constantly to the public. They ignore and exclude others, regardless of competence.

The media decides who they think will win, based upon how much they spend, their donations, their campaign teams and their support by major political parties.

Effectively the media thus fix elections. One of their favorites will win. Not due to competence but because the public vote for who the media has constantly shown them.

What Molloy did ( just like Palino) was to demonstrate how silly and twisted the media circus around the Auckland Mayoral election has become, when he withdrew as a candidate before the candidates were announced, and even before nominations closed.

It demonstrates how seriously the media have abandoned their political responsibility in our democracy to fairly and impartially inform the modern public of the candidates, and their policies.

And this is a major issue that other later candidates who put nominations in and start campaigns at the standard election times, have a genuine grievance about.

Ted Johnston says "It is time we returned to elections based on competence and ability, and character."

" Then this current crop of ‘favorites’ would have little chance."