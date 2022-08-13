Late surge in nominations for Clutha District Council

|
A late surge in nominations means there are candidates for every available seat for Clutha District Council and the West Otago and Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Boards.
A total of 46 nominations were received for the 27 available elected member roles
Nominations closed at noon on Friday, 12 August. Those nominated are:
Mayor (elected ‘at large’)
CADOGAN, Bryan
GRAHAM, Bruce Roger
MCDONALD, Chris (independent)
OATS, Gail Ann
Councillors (14)
Balclutha Ward (4)
BARRON, Kevin (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association)
DODDS, Brodie Nicole (independent)
DONG, Changrong
FELTS, Wayne
HANLON Paul
LINKLATER Beth (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association)
LUDEMANN, Alison Joan
PAYNE, Ken
Bruce Ward (3)
FINCH, Gaynor
FROST, Larry Alan
MCCROSTIE, Dean
MORRIS Des
SMITHIES, Peter (independent)
VOLLWEILER, Bruce Peter
Catlins Ward (1)
BARRETT, Lynelle
CATHERWOOD, Dane Joel
Clinton Ward (1)
MACKIE, Brent John
THOMSON, Jo-Anne Janetta
Clutha Valley Ward (1)
BARRETT, Phil
MCATAMNEY, Simon (independent)
TAPP, Therron Robert (independent)
Kaitangata-Matau Ward (1)
GRAHAM, Bruce Roger
OATS, Gail Ann
Lawrence-Tuapeka Ward (1)
DOWLE, Peta
MARTIN, Jock
West Otago Ward (2)
BROCK, Bronwyn (independent)
HERBERT, John
KENNEDY, Michele
LIVINGSTON, Christine
Community Boards
Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board (6)
CHINNERY, Lindy
COTTON, Roger James
DAVIDSON, Geoff
DICKEY Tim
LITTLE Matt
STEPHENSON, Suzanne
West Otago Community Board (6)
CRAWFORD, Cecil James
DIAMOND, Mark
HANNA Barbara
MILLS, Patrick (independent)
RICHARDSON Sonia
ROBERTSON, Bruce
ROULSTON, Linda
Voting
The voting period is three weeks, from Friday, 16 September 2022 to noon on Saturday, 8 October 2022.
Voting packs will be sent in the mail to those who are enrolled. Special votes can be made at council offices during the voting period. To be counted, all completed voting documents must be in the hands of the electoral officer or an electoral official by noon on Saturday, 8 October 2022.
