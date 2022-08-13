Late surge in nominations for Clutha District Council

Saturday, 13 August, 2022 - 09:04

A late surge in nominations means there are candidates for every available seat for Clutha District Council and the West Otago and Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Boards.

A total of 46 nominations were received for the 27 available elected member roles

Nominations closed at noon on Friday, 12 August. Those nominated are:

Mayor (elected ‘at large’)

CADOGAN, Bryan

GRAHAM, Bruce Roger

MCDONALD, Chris (independent)

OATS, Gail Ann

Councillors (14)

Balclutha Ward (4)

BARRON, Kevin (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association)

DODDS, Brodie Nicole (independent)

DONG, Changrong

FELTS, Wayne

HANLON Paul

LINKLATER Beth (Clutha Residents and Ratepayers Association)

LUDEMANN, Alison Joan

PAYNE, Ken

Bruce Ward (3)

FINCH, Gaynor

FROST, Larry Alan

MCCROSTIE, Dean

MORRIS Des

SMITHIES, Peter (independent)

VOLLWEILER, Bruce Peter

Catlins Ward (1)

BARRETT, Lynelle

CATHERWOOD, Dane Joel

Clinton Ward (1)

MACKIE, Brent John

THOMSON, Jo-Anne Janetta

Clutha Valley Ward (1)

BARRETT, Phil

MCATAMNEY, Simon (independent)

TAPP, Therron Robert (independent)

Kaitangata-Matau Ward (1)

GRAHAM, Bruce Roger

OATS, Gail Ann

Lawrence-Tuapeka Ward (1)

DOWLE, Peta

MARTIN, Jock

West Otago Ward (2)

BROCK, Bronwyn (independent)

HERBERT, John

KENNEDY, Michele

LIVINGSTON, Christine

Community Boards

Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board (6)

CHINNERY, Lindy

COTTON, Roger James

DAVIDSON, Geoff

DICKEY Tim

LITTLE Matt

STEPHENSON, Suzanne

West Otago Community Board (6)

CRAWFORD, Cecil James

DIAMOND, Mark

HANNA Barbara

MILLS, Patrick (independent)

RICHARDSON Sonia

ROBERTSON, Bruce

ROULSTON, Linda

Voting

The voting period is three weeks, from Friday, 16 September 2022 to noon on Saturday, 8 October 2022.

Voting packs will be sent in the mail to those who are enrolled. Special votes can be made at council offices during the voting period. To be counted, all completed voting documents must be in the hands of the electoral officer or an electoral official by noon on Saturday, 8 October 2022.