Human Rights Commission 'dangerous' and 'ignorant'

The departure of the Human Right’s Commission from its core role to defend classical human rights into left wing ideological advocacy would be comical if the policies it is pushing weren’t so dangerous, says the Taxpayers’ Union.

"This was always the risk when the Government appointed Paul Hunt - a far left activist who couldn’t even find a home in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party. The taxpayer-funded HRC has been highjacked to fight for leftwing dogma," Executive Director Jordan Williams says.

"Rent controls represent one of the most dangerous public policy interventions known to housing. Swedish economist Assar Lindbeck once called them ‘the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city-except for bombing’."

"Rent control is a discredited policy that will see a litany of costly unintended consequences. Renters will desperately cling to rent-controlled tenancies, reducing liquidity in the market and locking others out. Meanwhile landlords will make up revenue shortfalls by neglecting basic maintenance."

"It is worth noting the polarised way a taxpayer funded media outlet is reporting on this matter. Just days after publishing a documentary about Kiwis falling into conspiratorial rabbit holes and not trusting mainstream media, Stuff lead the way. With no sense or irony, they choose to report on the HRC’s report by interviewing the sole political party in support of rent controls (the Greens) and leftwing pressure groups on the same. No room for the 99% of economists against such measures, a mainstream housing expert, or indeed anyone who hasn’t swallowed the kool-aid."

"We’ll do what Stuff will not: host a debate with Paul Hunt for him to defend this public advocacy on stage or on a podcast with an economist. We will be issuing the formal invitation shortly."