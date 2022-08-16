Michael Kampkes mayoral campaign 'takes a Covid-19 hit'

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 - 21:57

NZ Post has today announced that given Covid and other pressures, they will not be distributing flyers for the election as the additional load on their labour force will be too great.

Having printed 40,000 flyers there is now a risk they will remain undelivered.

It is ironic that if these were put in an envelope and posted NZ Post would deliver them. As this cost is five times greater that’s not a realistic option.

Not to be outdone, having delivered many thousands of flyers alerting people to the disastrous intensification law about to be inflicted on our city, it’s a case of taking time off work and redoubling that effort over the next few weeks. Some help from the group founded by Mike to campaign against this latest housing intensification legislation will help to get the job done he believes.