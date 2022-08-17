United Hutt announce their Hutt City Council team

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 10:02

A team of candidates for Hutt City Council has been announced today under the banner "United Hutt", committed to work together to bring urgently needed improvements and change, and to cut rates.

Mayoral candidate Tony Stallinger says the team will "get things done efficiently while stopping spending the city doesn’t need and can’t afford".

"I’m proud to lead a team with the talent and determination to deliver on their commitments to the people of this great city."

"The uniting factor of this team is that they have stepped forward from the community itself to bring reality and good judgment back to the city’s politics." The United Hutt team has a vast knowledge of the Council from governance through to operations.

They are deeply connected to the community in many fields such as frontline health care and social services, arts and culture, and sports. They have experience in infrastructure management, property and construction. The team has senior leadership and business management experience. Importantly, they are committed to work alongside our mana whenua to help build a brighter future for all.

The team’s commitment to the people of the Hutt:

- Restore spending control and stop the excessive rate increases.

- Genuinely consult and put people before politics.

- Review operations and fix the broken services.

- Deliver the improvements needed for our city to thrive.

United Hutt’s city-wide candidates are:

Peter Fraser, Rosanna von Keisenberg, John Middleton, Prabha Ravi, Jodie Winterburn.

United Hutt’s ward candidates are:

Glenda Barratt - Central Ward, David Harle - Eastern Ward, Petra Simm - Harbour Ward, Alice Hurdle - Northern Ward, Phil Galley - Wainuiomata Ward, Sandra Greig - Western Ward.

More information about United Hutt and each candidate is available on the team’s website www.unitedhutt.co.nz