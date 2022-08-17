Waikato District Council candidates confirmed

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 10:44

A last-minute rush of nominations has meant that all but one community board in Waikato district has enough candidates for the 2022 Local Government elections.

Candidate nominations for Waikato District Council closed on Friday, with 67 candidates putting their hands up to represent the district for the upcoming triennium.

Four nominations were received for the position of Mayor, while 29 nominations were received for Councillor positions across the district, and 38 for community boards.

The only uncontested locations in the Waikato district were the Western Districts General Ward, the Taupiri Community Board and both the North and South subdivisions for the Rural-Port Waikato Community Board.

There was a lot of interest in standing for the Huntly and Raglan Community Boards, with 11 and nine people respectively putting their hands up to contest the six seats on each board.

But only three candidates put their names forward for six spaces on the Tuakau Community Board, which will prompt a by-election in early 2023.

Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion made comment on the number of community members willing to put their hat in the ring:

"It is crucial to see a good number of candidates willing put their names forward to be a voice for their community, says Mr. Ion.

"With the recent completion of our representation review in early 2022, this year we have received a number of nominations for new or reshaped wards and community boards across the district, giving candidates the opportunity to lead us into a representative and inclusive future."

A full list of candidates can be found on the Council website, listed in the order in which they were received.

Voting papers including a booklet with candidate profile statements will be arriving in letterboxes from 16 September ahead of Election Day on Saturday 8 October. You will be able to vote by post or by dropping your vote in at one of our Council offices or ballot box events.

"The electoral roll has now closed and the focus for councils across the motu has shifted to encouraging everyone to have a say and vote," adds Mr Ion.

"We encourage you to do your research to ensure that you’re well-informed in decision come September. Your vote is your voice, and your tick is your choice."

If you are not enrolled to vote or haven’t updated your details, it’s not too late. However, you will need to complete a special vote to vote in the upcoming local elections. Visit our FAQ page for more information.

If community groups want to hold meet the candidate events, they are encouraged to get in touch with Council so these can be displayed on the website. To ensure the Council remains neutral throughout the elections, it will not run or endorse any candidate event.