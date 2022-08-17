Exclusive: Government uses Kiwis' taxes for hush money - NZTU

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 16:19

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Minister Chris Hipkins to instruct the Board of Te PÅ«kenga to waive the contractual obligation on Stephen Town not to speak publicly about the circumstances surrounding his garden leave and today’s resignation.

The Union has confirmation that Mr Town "cannot" speak on these matters and condemns the Government’s use of public funds to hush up a public servant to try to prevent matters from becoming public.

This is the action of a Government that wants to conceal what is going on, not a transparent and open one. It is a test of Mr Hipkin’s character: will he instruct the Board to waive the obligation on Mr Town?

We apologise to Mr Town for any suggestion he is choosing not to be accountable to the public, or otherwise guilty of a conspiracy to prevent public accountability. We accept that he unable, rather than unwilling to comment.