National pays tribute to Sir Toby Curtis - Christopher Luxon

17 August 2022
National pays tribute to Sir Toby Curtis
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has extended his condolences to the whÄnau of Sir Toby Curtis following his passing.
"Sir Toby was a highly respected kaumÄtua and dedicated his life to improving the lives of MÄori and all people in New Zealand.
"His passing is a significant loss for his whÄnau, NgÄti Pikiao, NgÄti Rongomai and Te Arawa.
"Sir Toby was a champion for te reo MÄori, educator and media leader. Throughout a distinguished career, Sir Toby constantly challenged communities and government to improve the lives of those around him and to shine a light on the importance of preserving and enhancing New Zealand’s knowledge and use of te reo.
"On behalf of the National Party, our condolences and thoughts are with Sir Toby’s whÄnau and iwi."
