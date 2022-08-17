National pays tribute to Sir Toby Curtis - Christopher Luxon

Wednesday, 17 August, 2022 - 16:45

National pays tribute to Sir Toby Curtis

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has extended his condolences to the whÄnau of Sir Toby Curtis following his passing.

"Sir Toby was a highly respected kaumÄtua and dedicated his life to improving the lives of MÄori and all people in New Zealand.

"His passing is a significant loss for his whÄnau, NgÄti Pikiao, NgÄti Rongomai and Te Arawa.

"Sir Toby was a champion for te reo MÄori, educator and media leader. Throughout a distinguished career, Sir Toby constantly challenged communities and government to improve the lives of those around him and to shine a light on the importance of preserving and enhancing New Zealand’s knowledge and use of te reo.

"On behalf of the National Party, our condolences and thoughts are with Sir Toby’s whÄnau and iwi."