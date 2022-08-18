Investing in Maori success in the research, science and innovation system - Verrall

Thursday, 18 August, 2022 - 10:37

The Government is providing $6.5 million to a programme that will grow and retain the numbers of MÄori in the research, science and innovation workforce.

"Growing a research workforce where the perspectives and expertise of MÄori are well represented is a key part of ensuring we have a thriving and talented workforce to meet the opportunities and challenges of today and the future," Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

"MÄori researchers at the beginning of their careers in research institutes are often under pressure to work two roles - their research role and additionally, a frequently unpaid role to provide cultural leadership. With few MÄori research mentors to guide them through these unique and added pressures, MÄori researchers can experience burn-out and leave the research workforce."

The MÄori-led programme, named Kanapu, will develop a suite of initiatives to connect and retain MÄori talent in the research workforce, aiming to grow the numbers of MÄori in it and help address the unique pressures they face.

"Kanapu, means ‘lightning’ or ‘instantaneous glow’ and it will create programmes that connect MÄori researchers across research institutions, including those in iwi and hapÅ« communities. It will help MÄori researchers at different career stages to flourish through mentoring and training initiatives.

"We are seeing more opportunities where mÄtauranga MÄori experts can contribute distinct thinking on issues such as climate change. Kanapu will help to retain and expand these skills, and will build a strong foundation for the future of research and innovation.

Kanapu is funded out of the initiative "Expanding the Impact of Vision MÄtauranga", from Budget 2020, where $33 million was allocated towards attracting and growing MÄori talent in the research, science and innovation sector. This enables MÄori to better navigate and participate in the research system. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment provides this funding.

The programme will be designed and delivered by New Zealand’s MÄori Centre of Research Excellence, NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga at the University of Auckland. It will supported by a team based at Te Ngira: Institute for Population Research, University of Waikato and has been assembled alongside Professor Tahu Kukutai, Co-Director of NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga.

"Importantly, Kanapu will draw on the rich mÄtauranga MÄori expertise at NgÄ Pae o te MÄramatanga to create the programme. It will create MÄori values-based leadership training, provide culturally relevant professional coaching for mentors, and facilitate wÄnanga for MÄori researchers on areas at the interface of mÄtauranga MÄori and the research, science and innovation sector.

"Kanapu is a further way the Government is strengthening the benefits that MÄori knowledge, culture, values and worldview bring to the research system. This initiative will enhance the employment outcomes of MÄori in the research workforce, and will benefit the whole research workforce," Dr Verrall says.