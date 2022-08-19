Nominations open for Central Lakes Trust elections

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 10:57

Nominations opened for the Central Lakes Trust elections on Thursday 18 August 2022.

"Every three years the community gets to vote on who will be the elected trustees to serve on the board of Central Lakes Trust," says Trust chair, Linda Robertson.

The board of Central Lakes Trust is comprised of five publicly elected trustees alongside three appointed trustees. The term of office is three years and the maximum period a trustee can serve is nine years.

"This year Cath Gilmour is mandated to retire, having served on the board for nine years. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cath for her dedicated service to Central Lakes Trust and the region." she says.

The Trust is seeking individuals from the Central Lakes region to fill five elected trustee positions and govern over the Trust alongside three appointed trustees. The four other current elected trustees are eligible for re-election if they choose to stand in the election.

"The Trust is hosting a candidate evening at 6pm, Tuesday 6 September," she says.

"The evening will give anyone who is interested in standing information about what the Trust does and what being a trustee involves," Linda Robertson says.

For those interested in standing more information is available on the Trust’s website including a candidate handbook and nomination form for download.

The Trust plays an important role in our community, with over $457 million in assets, including 100% ownership of Pioneer Energy Ltd, and distributes over $10 million annually to charitable causes.

"We are proud to make a major difference in our community. If you would like to be a part of this, it is a great time to step forward and seek election," Ms Robertson says.

Key Dates

Nominations open - Thursday 18 August 2022

Candidate information is available here https://www.clt.net.nz/elections

Nominations close - 12 noon, Thursday 29 September 2022

Delivery of voting papers - Commences Thursday 20 October 2022

Voting closes - 12 noon Friday 18 November 2022

Final result announced - Tuesday 22 November 2022