Ombudsman should launch investigation into Dr Sharma's allegations of OIA-dodging - NZTU

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 14:29

Ombudsman should launch investigation into Dr Sharma’s allegations of OIA-dodging - even if just to clear those allegedly involved.

The Taxpayers’ Union has today written to the Ombudsman Peter Boshier requesting he investigate the claims made by Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma that Labour MPs were instructed by PMO staff on how to dodge freedom of information laws.

"What Dr Sharma has described is a situation of utter arrogance and disrespect for transparency," Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says.

"The Official Information Act serves an important function in our democracy and it is contemptuous that taxpayer funded officials are allegedly teaching MPs tactics to get around their obligations."

"Dr Sharma’s descriptions about those involved also call into question individual officials whose reputations are being dragged through the mud. Some of these people are highly respected within Government - officials should not have to tolerate having this serious allegation hanging over their heads. Either an investigation would clear them and avoid unfair reputational damage, or enable them to be held to account. Either way, the public are entitled to have confidence that the OIA isn’t being avoided."

"The Ombudsman’s role is to uphold both the integrity and the public’s confidence in our freedom of information regimes. It makes sense that Dr Sharma’s allegations are property investigated."