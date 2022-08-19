Common sense prevails at NZTA Board - Simeon Brown

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 17:38

Common sense has prevailed with the NZTA Board ruling out a proposal to remove a lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge for a cycle lane, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"If Waka Kotahi NZTA had proceeded with removing a lane on the Auckland Harbour Bridge for cycling, it would have caused significant congestion for motorists, inefficiency for freight moving through Auckland and massive disruption for Public Transport users on the North Shore.

"The lobbyists pushing for removing a lane across the Auckland Harbour Bridge for a cycle lane need to accept this decision and stop treating the Auckland Harbour Bridge as a plaything. It is one of New Zealand’s most critical roading connections and freight routes.

"This on again - off again cycle lane has been a massive distraction for Auckland and has meant that the focus has not been on the bigger issues facing Auckland, such as an additional harbour crossing and congestion which is clogging our roads.

"National welcomes this decision from the NZTA Board."