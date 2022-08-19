Forestry and wood transformation plan 'critical to energy future' - Bioenergy Association

Friday, 19 August, 2022 - 18:00

The Bioenergy Association welcomed consultation on the government’s draft Forestry and Wood Processing Industry Transformation Plan, and the better utilisation of New Zealand’s vast forestry resource.

Rob Mallinson, convenor of the Bioenergy Association’s Solid Biofuels Group, says bioenergy from forestry residues, will support New Zealand’s energy system as pressure on the electricity sector is further exacerbated by increasing demand.

"New Zealand’s renewable electricity resources are already coming under increasing strain as we phase out our off-shore natural gas fields, and ramp up use of electricity for transport." "Greater use of bioenergy and biofuels can ensure that electricity is available for applications where it is best used, and can help to spread the load and reduce reliance on coal for electricity generation." "Better support for the energy system overall will also help ease demand for the use of coal for process heat and electricity generation," he says.

"Pressure on our electricity sector will be further exacerbated by increasing future demand for electricity. More heat pumps are being used for residential use and for heating swimming pools, schools and other commercial buildings.

"Aotearoa has also started its journey of de-carbonising the transport fleet - meaning ever-increasing demand for electricity to charge the EV fleet. On top of that, some industrial sites are choosing to use electric boilers.

"Energy demand is up and growing and will not abate. The good news is that bioenergy can help with the heavy lifting as our country adapts to the phase-out of fossil fuels and keeps the lights on.

"Renewable diesel can help decarbonise utes and SUVs; biogas can feed industrial gas boilers as well as be used in home heating and cooking; firewood and wood pellets can heat homes efficiently and economically; and forestry, sawmilling residues and low-grade export logs can be used to fuel industrial boilers.

"New Zealand sustainable forestry practice offers an ongoing source of low carbon, locally-sourced energy for industrial use. And through the magic of photosynthesis, biomass is actually stored solar energy, so it can be released 24/7, whenever and wherever there is demand. Biomass is nature’s very own energy battery."

Mallinson says the Forestry and Wood Processing Industry Transformation Plan would be a valuable input into New Zealand’s National Energy Strategy due in 2024.

"The right policy settings will ensure the bioenergy industry can alleviate the burden on our electricity grid, and support New Zealand through the looming decarbonisation energy crunch.

"A shared energy future is imperative to meeting our carbon reduction goals," Mallinson says.