'Stop playing the race card Collins' - Ted Johnston

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 08:39

Fellow Mayoral candidate Ted Johnston says "I completely oppose racism, and will not tolerate it. It has no place in this campaign or our society."

Recently Collins in one of his meetings stated he was very upset about racial abuse directed at him.

However he has constantly played the race card for his own benefit. Of course that may attract negative and unwarranted responses.

We have read constant articles, where he has raised being the first PI mayor, comments on racism towards him, towards his family, racist drivers, puff pieces on his family, a bus driver’s comment etc. These have all been used as publicity for his benefit.

Collins cannot seriously claim he is not using the race card when throughout his campaign much of it has been exactly that. He won the endorsement from Labour after effectively accusing them of racism.

However crying in a public meeting and raising the issue, then saying not to report it is simply disingenuous. Of course it was said to be reported.

And imagine how much more he would be crying if he didn’t have the monolith Labour party machine and funding behind him.

"If Collins can’t handle the heat in the kitchen, he shouldn’t try to be the chef."

Collins should spend more time on policies, and less on this type of gameplay, if he wants to support his slowly receding campaign.

"He needs to toughen up, politics is tough, and no-one wants a ‘crybaby mayor." Says Ted Johnston.