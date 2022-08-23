Vision New Zealand under umbrella party, Freedoms NZ

Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 - 16:25

"It’s time to end the speculation, following the Vision New Zealand National Management Board meeting this week I can announce, that yes, Vision New Zealand is one of the component parties of the umbrella party Freedoms NZ,

which will contest the 2023 Election". Said Hannah Tamaki leader of Vision New Zealand.

Vision New Zealand was registered as a political party in December 2019, just 10 months before the 2020 election, and its leader Hannah Tamaki was announced as the parties candidate for the seat of Waiariki in June of 2020, 4 months before the 2020 election.

Less than 3 years later, Vision New Zealand recently polled 1.2% in the August 2022, Kantar TV1 Political Poll.

"While I was a little surprised that we polled, I am not shocked because we have been visible since the last election as we stood from day 1 against the Mandates. We have also been travelling the length and breadth of New Zealand listening to the people in this challenging time in our country". Said Hannah. "People have got to know me for who I am and not who the media have portrayed me to be and they have come to trust me and my party Vision New Zealand".

Vision New Zealand has confirmed that the party will be standing candidates in the 2023 election, this will be as negotiated with the other component parties which will form the Freedoms NZ umbrella.

"I am looking forward to the 2023 election as I believe we have a real chance to get in this time". Said Hannah Tamaki leader of Vision New Zealand.