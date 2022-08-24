Tararua residents 'step forward for election' for the 2022 local government elections

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 09:59

Nominations for the various district, regional and community positions have been received.Campaigning has commenced with them each promoting the vision they have of the Tararua district.

All of the available vacancies will be hotly contested, with the exception of the Dannevirke Community Board, Horizons Regional Council (Tararua Ward) and the Greater Wellington Regional Council (Wairarapa Ward) which have the exact number of nominations for the available positions and will, therefore, not require a vote.

Of note is that, this year, Tararua District Council has its very first Māori ward, with three nominees campaigning for the position.