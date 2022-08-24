Auckland Ports creates stoush - Criag Lord

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 11:56

Mayoral hopeful Wayne Brown floundered in the face of community and candidate questions at the Massey Birdwood debate Monday night, at one point heatedly telling candidate Craig Lord to" go f--k himself".

A question to Brown from a community member, asking how Ports of Auckland Limited would fund his day-one policy of $400 Million per year in rates for using the waterfront land, given that POAL currently struggles to provide dividends.

Seemingly unable to answer, Brown launched a diatribe about the value of underlying port land saying that the land may be sold if POAL was unable to meet his rates demand, ultimately admitting that he saw the current port land "was better suited to other purposes" and indicating he would sell.

Brown was then further challenged by audience members who asked if his policy required "each and every person of Auckland to cough up $200 per year to cover this rent?"

Brown became flustered and unable to provide a succinct response.

Candidate Lord asked Brown if his desire to sell POAL land and move the port north would provide any personal gain to Brown through property ownership or other interests in the proposed area.

Brown declined to answer the question directly.

Buoyed by the audience's desire to hear more on this matter, candidate Lord convinced the moderators to allow the open debate to proceed.

"It certainly seems as though he has the intention of trying to force POAL out by making their operation financially untenable. It’s deceitful, and Aucklanders deserve to hear the truth about what a Mayoral candidate really has planned - especially so when it involves a major city-defining Council-owned asset" said Lord.

Debating other topics, Brown joked that character homes in Christchurch weren't an issue as they are in Auckland because they all fell down during the earthquakes.

Challenged by Lord that the joke was inappropriate in light of the suffering and deaths in the Canterbury earthquakes and he needed to withdraw it, Brown told Lord "To go f--k himself" producing shocked gasps from constituents.

"Voters deserve to hear about the candidates and the truth behind their vision, " said Lord, "alongside that, they need to see how people who hope to be Mayor perform under pressure. This was just a debate, but it provided a clear indication of the character of Mr Brown"

Brown ultimately offered an apology for his retort towards Lord but provided no further clarity on any personal investments he may have in the area he intends to force Auckland Port to.