Wayne Brown says 'Three Waters = Hard No'

Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 - 14:48

Auckland Mayoral Candidate Wayne Brown launched his policy on the Three Waters today, saying an Auckland Council he leads will not accept the changes imposed by Wellington to three waters arrangements.

"We have the ridiculous situation of the Government putting through legislation on this major local government issue when we are about to conduct a major local government election," Mr Brown said.

"The incoming Auckland Council will have the mandate to negotiate with Wellington - given to them by the ballot box."

"It is already clear that Auckland voters do not support the proposals to take Watercare into the hands of some corporate beast, with a cast of shareholders."

"I will take that message to Wellington."

"Watercare is a simple engineering business which works, and will work better with my plans to take back control of Council controlled organisations. Aucklanders don’t need it overloaded with more corporate overhead and complex governance."

"Aucklanders have built and paid for the assets of Watercare. We own them - end of story.

"Be very clear I do not believe that co-governance arrangements should be extended to cover these vital utilities. This is gross overreach by the government."

"Co-governance has its place - where valid Treaty of Waitangi claims have been settled by negotiation."

"However - I don’t see a need for greater levels of co-governance than we have today."

"If Aucklanders wish to register they do not support the three waters changes - and say "no" to extending co-governance - then vote Wayne Brown for Mayor."