Dairy owners call on PM for Crime Emergency Inquiry

Friday, 26 August, 2022 - 14:00

Frustrated dairy and small business owners have written to the Prime Minister to request that she initiates an Inquiry into the Crime Emergency sweeping the Country.

"We need to find out why we're seeing crime that was rare not so long ago, is now taking place daily," says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners' s Group.

As it is getting worse, this is the letter we have sent to the Prime Minister:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

Parliament Buildings

Wellington

RE: Inquiries Act 2013: Request for a Crime Emergency Inquiry

I am writing to ask for your personal intervention to declare a crime emergency and conduct a results-focused government inquiry under the Inquiries Act 2013.

In June, we wrote to the new Ministers of Justice and Police after their appointment to request a meeting. While the Hon Kiri Allan agreed to a meeting this is yet to be had and it’s now late August. As for the Minister of Police, we did not even have the courtesy of a reply. While there was perception Mr Hipkins predecessor was soft on crime, a dairy owner asked me if Mr Hipkins is goose feather soft on crime. There does not seem to be a recognition just how bad this is on the streets and what needs to be done to stop it spiralling.

Being on the bleeding frontline edge we need a solution now and going forward because someone will die. This is why we ask you to use the Inquiries Act 2013 because the crime we face is a bellwether for society in general. If we don’t get on top of this and soon, we’ll have a generation where crime is normalised. To us, law and order starts with respecting private property but this is breaking down and you are best placed to initiate an inquiry to find out why.

This week we’ve had multiple ramraids. It has gone from us experiencing a ramraid every week or so, to being daily or more. In the year to May 2018, there were around 34 ramraids involving children but in the year to May 2022, that’s gone up almost sevenfold to 221. Something has gone disastrously wrong and the lack of action with youth crime is seeing incidents unreported skewing official data. We need an Inquiry to get New Zealand back onto the right track.

I would be delighted to host you in Auckland to show how this affects dairy and business owners.

Yours sincerely,

Sunny Kaushal