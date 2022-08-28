Policy release Ted Johnston. 28/8/22 Auckland Mayoral candidate.

Sunday, 28 August, 2022 - 11:00

At his campaign Launch today at Onehunga Community Centre, is Ted Johnston’s announcement of the outline of his majorv policies to revive Auckland, to make the council and CCO’s accountable and provide a better life for all Aucklanders .

"It isn’t enough to merely fix it up.

We have the people, we have the economy and the will to revive, to revitalise, to revivify Auckland City.

We can make it better than it was.

More efficient, more beautiful, less congested, one where no one is left begh-ind and all a share.

A city that will once again takes its place amongst the best cities in the world. "

"Auckland needs a new, strong, competent and caring leader to sweep through and clean house, ending council’s wastage and incompetence."

I can do that job the way it needs to be done. I’m not here to just talk, I’m here to get the job done."

We don’t want professions\al politicians with beautiful words and empty promises.

TED JOHNSTON Mayoral policies.

Costs rates etc.

No new taxes. Keep rates low, preferably no increase, by less wastage, incompetence, ideological and wish list spending in council. Re-examine rating system. No regional tax. No extra Global warming taxes. No congestion charges.

Council Focus

Council will focus firstly on core services infrastructure , roading, rail, sewerage, water, and other basic services and do them well. Not on wish lists. Make council thrifty and financially responsible. Build an efficient public rail transport system, and lessen road congestion.

Wastage and corruption.

Cut wastage, Clean up council. Investigate all wastage, and make those responsible, accountable. Auckland currently is a debt ridden monster owing $12 billion. Clean the failed procurement system for tenders, tender all jobs openly and examine cost. and other problems.

We must ensure that there is no corruption, and the wastage committee will examine extreme issues for corruption.

Council Accountability, control of CCOs.

Make council more transparent, responsive and accountable to the public. End the forcing of wasteful unworkable ideological developments and projects by council.

Ensure the Council and CCO’s ( council controlled organisations) have a mandate for controversial action and activities. Stop Auckland Transport’s lunacy. End the culture of unaccountable, inefficient wasteful rogue behaviour by CCO’s and council. Replace the current Boards and chairs of failing CCOs.

Make the bureaucracy and CCOs obedient to council and the public. No excessive payrates or golden parachutes for CEO’s etc. If the CEO’s don’t perform, then quick replacement.

Council Businesses.

Fix our harbour and the ports, make it economic and investigate moving it. However no major change or movement of the port while reviving and rebuilding the city.

When Auckland assists with projects to showcase the city and bring attention, it must ensure to lock contracts down, so our investment doesn’t result in the benefits going elsewhere, like the America’s Cup.

Environment

Protect the environment, and the good crop growing land. Help the environment, but Auckland should not be wasting billions we cannot afford, at a time of financial crisis by carrying the worlds costs on our back for global warming policies, while the big polluters don’t.

We will ensure to lessen pollution and CO2 output , but at a reasonable and affordable rate. We will not use it as a fundamental driver in all council policy.

Auckland City Image.

Make Auckland the best Auckland it can be., Not just fix it, but revitalize, renew, rebuild and revivify Auckland city.

Help the CBD back on its feet, by opening it up to traffic and give free parking and making it more accessible, until the public transport system is good enough to consider other options. Help small businesses. Remove the hotel patron tax. Promote activities and entertainment to attract the public and tourists to Auckland.

Focus on helping tourism and making Auckland a major world class tourist attraction again. Make CBD convenient, and a booming crown jewel again.

Culture and Lifestyle

Protect the heritage, lifestyle and quality of life of Auckland.

Create an inclusive Auckland that celebrates and showcases the beauty of the diverse cultures and people that make up our Auckland city.

Crime , safety and social issues.

Focus on working with the police for safety. Push govt for police back on the beat , on the streets, in major areas and the cbd to make our urban centres safer. We want the police to have fast response units, for crime and especially firearms crime. Help boost community patrols.

Crime starts when young. Positive help then will cut down future criminal growth. Poverty is the greatest driver of crime, see youth policy.

Homelessness is an issue. We need to build shelters away from the CBD, to help provide food, clothing etc to those in real need and work with social services.

Youth

If we give our kids streets to play in we will have street kids. Focus especially in the poorer areas, at providing after school positive activities , to keep them away from gangs and bad influences.

Provide facilities, stadiums, help develop talent in sports , entertainment, and scholastic achievement. And give everyone a sense of community belonging, teaching them life skills and social responsibility. Focus on mentoring. It is an investment and an insurance policy. Let all share in the wealth of our city. No one will be left behind.

Housing and homelessness

Focus on helping developers and others build homes. Less red tape. Policies to assist building of houses, prevent land banking, assisting of satellite towns development and building rail connections for fast commuting. Possible high rate charges on empty residential properties being used as investments, and licensing of landlords.

Working with the government and UN.

Council will work with the govt and the United Nations, but we will not blindly follow their policies like sheep.

As Mayor I will work with the govt but use all the resource es of the Mayor and council powers to oppose policies that hurt or damage our city and quality of life.

Transport

Rebuild Auckland and upscale its rail, as per the transport policy, attached at the end. Finally make it good quality.

Transportation in Auckland policy.

The 2 main means of personal transportation are via the public transportation system and private vehicle.

The roading , with a main arterial system of motorways is the main transportation system in Auckland. However the use and congestion will only increase due to population and other pressures. Also the roading and motorways are currently used by commercial trucks.

The purpose of Public transport is to as efficiently, comfortably and conveniently as possible transport the huge numbers of people across and around Auckland city, with a reasonable cost to the city and rail users.

It should be one which the public prefer to use. The aim to persuade people to use the rail system and associated buses, by making it efficient convenient and attractive, not forcing them out of private vehicles.

Rail Transpport

Only rail can efficiently and conveniently transport the huge numbers of people and commercial goods around Auckland, and help clear congestion from the motorways and main highways. Buses are more costly, require far more staffing, last for a much shorter period and produce more CO2 and pollution. They also increase road congestion.

A central ring system in both directions around the central isthmus will provide the system, with some added links. These and other extensions would build upon the strong current skeleton of rail transport. Buses will be used as feeders to the rail system, and also to take the public where the trains do not go.

Currently we have what appears to be a good design for the main network, except for several noticeable flaws.

1 The planned line from Britomart to the airport ( the central line marked in red) is unnecessary, and a complete waste of $14.9 billion dollars, which can be redirected instead to help complete the necessary rail system. Currently the city is linked by a line to Puhinui Station and it is only 7 kilometers to the Airport. A short link will complete this city to Airport link, with minimal cost and can be completed in minimal time.

2 The lack of a rail link to the Northshore is the most serious current fault in the system, this must be corrected, whether via expanding the harbour bridge for rail and other traffic usage or building a further harbour crossing.

3 The map attached of the planned sytem looks like a very good system until we note that the link from Manukau to Panmure is by bus. Likewise the link on the North shore from Albany to Britomart . The link from Constellation to Westgate also. These need to be replaced by direct rail links.

4 Further a line from K Rd to Kumeu needs to be built.

The aim is to have a central one seat circular system around the main isthmus, circling in both direction , Britomart, Panmure, Otahuhu, Penrose, Onehunga, New Lynn , back to K Rd.

Free parking should be available in sufficient volume so people can drive to the station and park if necessary then, enter the rail system. This central link would connect the major part of the city. For easy one seat travel in either direction. It would require a completed rail link from Onehunga to New Lynn.

Once congestion is lowered or kept at a workable level, then cycles will have a place in the safe use of and lifestyle of the average commuter.

This will provide a system that is comparable to many good public transport systems around the world, and make city travel and life easier, more convenient and comfortable.

Current attempts to punish car users, tax them, prevent them parking , have helped destroy businesses, and the CBD. Persuasion and providing good service is the way forward not beating Auckland car users with a big stick.