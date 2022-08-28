'Advice shows Labour failing on youth crime' - Paul Goldsmith and Mark Mitchell

Sunday, 28 August, 2022 - 12:01

Official advice explicitly reveals Labour’s strategy to reduce consequences that young offenders face, despite the number of ram-raids increasing 518 per cent under their watch, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith and Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell say.

"The Briefing to the Incoming Police Minister reveals a halving of prosecutions of young people since 2017. Officials admit there is a gap in responding to serious recidivist youth offenders," Mr Goldsmith says.

"Meanwhile, ram-raids have increased 518 per cent since the beginning of 2018. The new information also reveals that people aged 15-19 and 10-14 were apprehended for burglary more than other age groups.

"National agrees that for minor and first-time offenders it’s right to minimise contact with the formal justice system.

"But the pendulum has swung too far. Greater accountability is needed for serious repeat young offenders, and they need targeted support to move onto more positive pathways."

Mark Mitchell says Labour’s failure to tackle youth crime is endangering public safety and blighting the prospects of young people, who risk becoming hardened criminals.

"The new Police Minister might look and sound different to his predecessor, but it’s the same old soft-on-crime approach from Labour," Mr Mitchell says.

"The Government’s big solution to the ram-raid epidemic is a $6 million fund for businesses to install security measures. But that’s been a total failure.

"Earlier this month it was reported that only five stores in the whole country had received funding to beef up their security. Over three weeks later, not one store can be added to that measly tally.

"Labour has got the balance all wrong. While Labour continues to take a soft approach to these serious repeat young offenders, shop owners are living in fear they’re going to be hit next - some for the second or third time."