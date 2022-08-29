Lord demands investigation into Fire Emergency NZ - Craig Lord

Monday, 29 August, 2022 - 13:21

Mayoral candidate Craig Lord will demand a Government investigation into the operations of FENZ should he win the election in October.

"Aucklanders are in danger, fire stations are being closed on weekends due to a lack of staff or fully functioning equipment, and that is not an acceptable situation" says Lord.

Duncan Garner from Today FM recently spoke of a secret report into the state of the emergency service and its contents were both revealing and scary.

"The report was from 2019 and nothing has been done. Auckland's lives are at risk and the bureaucrats at FENZ are paying themselves massive salaries while fire crews are having to resort to strike action. This is not acceptable"

"If Government will not instigate an investigation then I will. It will be very public, and there will be plenty of name and shame going on. Whilst it is a Government supply, Fire and Emergency are still classed as a Council Core Service in my mind, and Council is responsible for ensuring Auckland receives it. I’ll do that. I will fight on behalf of the firefighters and the Auckland residents for that service."

"I have stood beside the firefighters at both strikes to date, and I will continue to do so. This is the job of a Mayor, Phil Goff should be shouting about this from the rooftops but I’m not hearing anything. Auckland will certainly have a different Mayor if I get voted in. I’ll do the actual job and represent. This situation is disgraceful"