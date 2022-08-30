Goff, Collins writing a blank cheque for CRL delays - Wayne Brown

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 10:25

Phil Goff and Efeso Collins have shown total disregard for ratepayers with their blank cheque approach to the spiralling costs of the City Rail Link, Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown says.

"I asked for transparency on how much ratepayers can expect to be saddled with over and above the previous $4.42 billion cost. But they are afraid to tell us," Mr Brown said.

"CRL Limited has shifted their own goalposts again, and the Council is saying nothing."

"In April they told us there would be an update later in the middle of the year on a revised cost blowout. Yesterday they said they were working towards the end of the year."

"We only now know this because I asked."

"Delays are so baked into this project under the Goff-Collins Council they have delayed the announcement of the delay."

"Last year they tried to sneak out a new number just three days before Christmas."

"These blowouts will come directly to ratepayers and they deserve to know how much."

"The Council has a duty to let ratepayers and the voters of Auckland know before they cast their ballots in less than three weeks."

"The relaxed attitude to cost overruns on this multi-billon dollar project will shock ratepayers who are being confronted by massive and increasing rates bills," Mr Brown said. "This is not playing politics, this is about accountability."