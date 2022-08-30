PM out of touch on Ram Raids - David Seymour

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022 - 16:55

"With a 260 per cent increase in ram raids since 2018, the Government’s crime prevention fund practically inaccessible, and the Prime Minister unable to answer basic questions, the PM is out of touch on crime," says ACT Leader and Epsom MP David Seymour.

"Under questioning in Parliament today, the Prime Minister couldn’t say how a business should go about applying to the Small Retailer Crime Prevention Fund. The Police Minister couldn’t say how many security systems have been installed as a result of the fund.

"This is basic stuff. If the country’s most senior lawmakers with armies of advisors don’t know how to apply to the Small Retailer Crime Prevention Fund, how would a small business owner, know?

"Asked how retailers who fear being attacked should go about applying to access the fund, the Prime Minister wouldn’t answer. Either she doesn’t know or the Government is unwilling to say.

"Asked how many bollards and fog cannons had been installed, the Police Minister said he didn’t know.

"The Police Minister’s office has told me that when deciding which businesses will receiving funding "Police is identifying eligible shops based on past victimisations". It’s nuts that to be eligible for protection from ram raids, you first have to be ram-raided.

"The Police Minister needs to come out explain to small business owners who are terrified that they are next in line to be ram-raided why they can’t access the fund designed to protect businesses.

"The issue with the fund is that the criteria hasn’t been published and it’s not contestable. Police decide what businesses are eligible and it seems that part of the criteria is that you have already been ram-raided. So, to be eligible for protection from ram raids, you first have to be ram-raided.

"Businesses who are proactively looking to access the fund are sent into a frustrating vortex. I have had business owners contact me who have contacted the Minister’s office, only to be told to contact the Police directly, who have then been told by the Police to contact the Minister.

"Business owners have been crippled by COVID-19, lockdowns and crime. They just want to know what the Police are doing to fight these crimes and how they can go about getting funding to better protect their staff and business.

"The Police Minister needs to be clear with business owners about how they become eligible for funding and what the process is.

"As a local MP I am spending more and more time visiting business owners who have been devastated by these attacks. We can’t leave them sitting and waiting in fear that they might be next."