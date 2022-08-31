'It’s important to know your KiwiSaver history, Mr. Luxon' - Genter

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 - 17:10

What the Government should now do is reverse the cuts the National Party Government made to KiwiSaver incentives, the Green Party says.

"Labour can recover quickly from its KiwiSaver u-turn by committing to reverse the cuts to incentives that the National Party made while in Government," says the Green Party’s finance spokesperson, Julie Anne Genter.

"Christopher Luxon has shown staggering hypocrisy over the last 24 hours. It was his party that systematically made it harder for people to save for their retirement.

"Mr. Luxon’s long distance relationship with policy detail shows he’s more interested in the politics of soundbites rather than a serious discussion about how we support people to save.

"Listening to him talking on the radio this morning would have tested the patience of anyone who can recall the National Party’s track record with KiwiSaver.

"It was National that introduced a new tax on employer contributions to KiwiSaver in 2011.

"It was National that halved the annual maximum Government contribution to KiwiSaver accounts from $1,042 to $521.

"It was National that removed the $1,000 kick-start people were provided when they opened a KiwiSaver account.

"Mr. Luxon routinely ignores or downplays his own party’s role in creating many of the problems we currently face.

"The Green Party strongly supports incentivising New Zealanders to save through KiwiSaver and calls on the Government to reverse the cuts the National Party is responsible for," says Julie Anne Genter.