Labour 'in disarray over increase in ram raids' - Mark Mitchell

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 - 17:14

Justice Minister Kiri Allan and Police Minister Chris Hipkins are on opposite sides when it comes to the increase in ram raids under their Government, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"It now appears Labour’s approach to youth crime is to see no evil, hear no evil, while businesses are left to defend themselves against an increasing number of violent ram raids.

"The Justice Minister denied on radio this morning that there was a 518 per cent increase in ram raids since the beginning of 2018. However, just this afternoon the Police Minister confirmed the increase.

"While Labour Ministers try to get a grasp on how much ram raids have increased under their watch, businesses are desperate for support. Yet the Government’s ram raid package has only funded security systems in five businesses.

"Rather than turning a blind eye to ram raids, Labour should confront the impact these crimes have had on victims. A good start would be for the Justice and Police Ministers to actually speak with victims of ram raids and deliver the support they promised.

"After the recent revelations that the Police Minister is yet to visit a ram raid victim, I have today invited him to attended a public meeting so he can hear first-hand the impact that these crimes have had on communities.

"Labour must also ensure youth offenders face consequences proportionate to the harm they inflict, as well as implement support to help these young offenders on to a better pathway.

"It is wrong for communities to continue to be terrorised by the increase in violent crime. It’s time Labour took responsibility for the consequences of their soft on crime approach and put public safety and victims at the heart of our justice system."