Government activates TAS response for Nelson Tasman and Marlborough Flooding

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 10:21

The Government’s Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated to support people who’ve been displaced by the severe flooding and landslips in Nelson Tasman and Marlborough regions, Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced.

"TAS is now accepting registrations from those who cannot return to their homes and need assistance finding temporary accommodation, and who have not already been contacted by TAS’s Matching and Placement Team with help to find suitable accommodation.

"TAS is working closely with local authorities in the Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough regions to assess the damage, establish how many homes have been affected, and to scope the longer term need. We expect to have a fuller picture in the coming weeks as more people register with our services.

"The TAS team will work with everyone who’s been affected to find available accommodation and I urge anyone who needs their help to register their details. So far 21 households have registered.

"In the past the service proved very successful in the Christchurch and KaikÅura earthquakes and in the Napier and Westport floods. The level of damage and displacement indicates that TAS support is needed in the Nelson Tasman and Marlborough regions," Megan Woods said.

Notes to Editors

Flood assistance the Government has provided so far:

- The Government has made initial contributions of $400,000 to the Mayoral Relief Funds in Nelson/Tasman and Marlborough.

- Financial assistance from The Ministry of Social Development via Civil Defence Payments is available to support people impacted by the Nelson/Marlborough weather event. People don’t have to be on a benefit to qualify for a Civil Defence payment, and it is not income or asset tested.

- Enhanced Taskforce Green has been activated to provide workers to help farmers and growers complete clean-up work on their properties. This may include clearing debris, clearing fence lines and repairing buildings and waterways. It also provides support to enable public assets such as community halls and gardens, playgrounds and public spaces to be returned to the same condition they were prior to the event

- Ministry of Primary industries announced a medium scale classification for the event and made $120,000 available for local Rural Support Trusts and Mayoral Relief Funds in the Top of the South to help farmers and growers recover.

- In addition to these initial financial contributions there has been staff deployed from multiple government agencies to support the local response and recovery.

To register for TAS help:

Anyone who has a current or expected need following the flooding and landslips, can register their details at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz, or, call 0508 754 163

Tenants and landlords of rental properties should visit www.tenancy.govt.nz