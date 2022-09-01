Motorcycle Awareness Month launched at Parliament

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 11:09

Associate Minister for ACC Willie Jackson marked the beginning of Motorcycle Awareness Month by a display of helmets on Parliament’s steps to represent the 50 rider lives lost on average each year on New Zealand’s roads.

"One death on New Zealand roads is one too many and this sort of display highlights we as a country need to be aware and considerate when riding or driving.

"September is the start of the motorcycle season, as many riders get their bikes out of the garage after putting them away during the winter months.

"It’s a perfect time to raise awareness among drivers to look out for more motorbikes, and for riders to take some simple steps to improve their safety," Willie Jackson says.

On average, more than 50 riders and pillions are involved in fatal crashes each year.

"People being killed and seriously injured on our roads is preventable. We want everyone to get home safely to their friends and whÄnau," Willie Jackson said.

Road to Zero is the Government’s plan to build the safest road system we can, and work towards zero deaths and serious injuries on Aotearoa’s roads.

The bright yellow colour adopted as part of Motorcycle Awareness Month represents conspicuity and visibility.

"It acts as a signal to riders and drivers that we should all look out for each other on the road-literally and figuratively," Willie Jackson said.

Riders can take a few simple steps to stay safe on the road. These include checking their bikes are well maintained; ensuring their gear is up to scratch; and refreshing their skills by completing an ACC Ride Forever coaching programme.

During Motorcycle Awareness Month, riders are encouraged to wear yellow while on the roads, or even under their gear so it can be seen when they stop for a coffee. Drivers also play an important part in keeping motorcyclists safe.

"It’s important they know they’ll be seeing more bikes on the road in the (hopefully) warmer months, starting from September," Willie Jackson said.