Interim report on Maori appointments to Regional Planning Committees (wai 2358)

Friday, 2 September, 2022 - 16:00

New Zealand Māori Council endorses the findings of the Waitangi Tribunal that the Marae and other Māori communities are adequately consulted on appointment to the proposed resource management committees. The Waitangi Tribunal recognises that not just iwi, but hapū, urban Māori communities and Māori Land owners all have a role. New Zealand Māori Council supports the inclusive approach that the Tribunal has taken as being consistent with Māori customary ethics (tikanga).