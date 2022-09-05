Waititi calls for independent investigation, emergency for Rotorua's housing 'train wreck'

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 15:02

Mema Paremata mÅ te Waiariki and co-leader of Te PÄti MÄori, Rawiri Waititi, is urgently requesting that Minister Woods launch an immediate investigation into Government agencies and contractors dealing with Rotorua’s emergency housing after last night’s ‘TVNZ Sunday exposé.

"Last night’s exposé has revealed huge allegations that has put our most vulnerable at risk of sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse - all whilst being paid for by the state," said the MP for Waiariki.

"An immediate independent inquiry must be launched for the wellbeing of our most vulnerable. These allegations are criminal and cannot go without independent investigation.

"The emergency housing situation in Rotorua is an absolute train wreck. There are numerous contractors involved and Government agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry of housing and urban development are enabling this train wreck.

"The inquiry must review every single dollar that has been thrown by the Government to keep our whÄnau locked up in hotels.

"They [Government] have thrown another $145-million over the next four years to keep Rotorua’s emergency housing industry alive and healthy. Any new additional spending as well as additional emergency housing referrals must immediately be stopped until the inquiry is wrapped up.

"The government must also declare a state of housing emergency to ensure that we legislate to solve this issue at the utmost priority.

"It’s clear the Minister is not speaking to the people who have no choice but to adorn themselves to the broken system at the hand of the state. She needs to get to Rotorua to meet with these whÄnau first hand and get a real idea of the picture.

"The state is perpetuating and enabling the continuation of these providers who are doing more harm than good. All people want is warmth, a roof over their head and kai on the table," said Waititi.