Seizure powers too late and won’t stop criminal acts - Paul Goldsmith

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 17:30

Today's announcement shows that Labour is scrambling to deal with an out-of-control gang problem after five years in power, National's Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"The extension of existing seizure powers will help, but it needs to be part of a clear, consistent, and forceful response to gangs.

"Unfortunately, today's belated announcement, which was initially promised for 2021, gets nowhere close to this.

"We should not just wait to tax the profits of crime but also disrupt criminal organisations to prevent crime from happening in the first place.

"National has proposed greater powers to disrupt gangs from operating with impunity in public spaces, yet Labour has chosen not to prioritise public safety.

"New Zealanders have seen taxpayers’ money go to gangs to run meth rehabilitation, prison sentences reduced for our worst offenders and a refusal to give Police the powers needed to disrupt gangs under Labour.

"Labour has failed to provide a clear message that belonging to a gang is unacceptable and criminals will be held accountable for their actions.

"Only a National Government will make public safety and victims the absolute priority of our justice system."