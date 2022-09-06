Local election personal attacks - Victoria Short, Albany Ward Candidate

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 09:55

Victoria Short hopes that the actions of the disaffected few does not put future candidates off from running in local council elections. "We need the best and brightest minds, who love their community and want to challenge the status quo with fresh ideas to put themselves forward for elected leadership positions."

"When you put your hand up to run for a local council position, you become instant public property. Also, so do your parents, children and spouse. It is unfortunate that attacks and criticism have become so personal, and are often not at all related to policy or agenda."

The crude messages spray-painted across several of Victoria’s large neighbourhood hoardings highlight the fact that some, albeit a small minority of constituents, seem to believe there is no limit to the criticism you can cast upon political candidates.

"At the start of my campaign, I ordered 50% more signs than what would ordinarily be required to account for those that get damaged, drawn on and stolen." This proved to be a necessary contingency, particularly after several large corflute hoardings in Greenhithe were spray-painted on with degrading personal insults.

"I am hard as nails, and the offensive words are like water off a duck's back for me. But I know my 12 year old daughter was hurt at the messages and drawings on the signs. Particularly when her classmates questioned her about them, which they saw on their way to school".

Victoria was overwhelmed by the outcry and support she received from the local community. "I have had dozens of people send me messages of motivation, numerous people wanting to help replace my signs and even offers from community members wanting to stay up all night to watchover and protect the signs."

"To be clear, I'm not a victim and I don’t want or expect any sympathy. I just hope incidents like this don’t put people off from standing for future elections. We needs the very best representing our communities across town halls nationwide".

About Victoria Short

Victoria is the current Deputy Chair of the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board, and is running for a position as Albany Ward Councillor. She is a mother with two young children, the only elected independent member on the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board, and is the first person of Kiribati descent to hold an elected political position in New Zealand.