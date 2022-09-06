Asset seizure law 'could see MPs targeted'

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 11:30

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is glad to see the Government is now thinking about how to combat gangs and the havoc they wreck, however moves to enable police to seize assets from criminals and their 'associates' will be riddled with problems.

"We need only look overseas for examples of how badly these kinds of police powers play out," Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says.

"In the United States policing for profit whereby police have broad powers to seize assets has resulted in the disproportionate targeting of people from marginalised and economically deprived communities."

"The implementation of these laws also are incredibly difficult to track once they're in place. Accountability and transparency are tricky when the seizures are able to be hidden behind protections against prejudicing judicial process or privacy rights."

"We can all agree that something must be done to address rapidly escalating gang violence and gun crimes in New Zealand. However, bringing in a system of policing for profit not only is an ineffectual way to do this, it also raises several red flags in regards to the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act."

"Minister Kiri Allan hasn't been able to explain to media exactly what the Government means by an 'associate' and this lack of detail is concerning. Broad application of this law could see a number of members of parliament facing asset seizure, for example, due to association with gang members through no fault of their own."

"Rather than go down this fraught and ineffectual path, the Government should focus on delivering policy and legislation that supports victims and deals with the crimes being committed against them."