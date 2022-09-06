Private rental property owners 'well placed to ease emergency housing crisis'

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 13:08

Andrew King, President of the NZ Property Investors Federation (NZPIF) agrees with Maori Party’s call for an enquiry into emergency housing.

Motels are no place for tenants to live. Tenants need warm, dry and appropriate rental accommodation and private rental property owners are best placed to provide this. The fact that good prospective tenants are having to be housed in such in inappropriate accommodation proves that the system is failing.

Laws intending to improve security of tenure have had the unintended consequence of protecting antisocial tenants and made it harder to end their tenancies. This has made rental property owners extremely risk averse when choosing tenants and, in turn, has increased demand for emergency housing.

The solution is to reverse rental property taxes and make it easier for rental property providers to appropriately manage their rentals thereby giving a marginal tenant the opportunity to secure a home. Moving towards this solution would help to ease the State Housing waiting list and the large number of people who have to survive in emergency housing.