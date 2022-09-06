Hipkins is 'not just soft on crime, he is goose-feather soft on crime' - Kaushal

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 18:07

The Dairy and Business Owners’ Group is staggered that the government’s solution to youth crime is Auckland-centric welfarism rather than consequences and restitution.

"They lost us in the first sentence when Ministers Hipkins and Sepuloni state "Youth crime is clearly an issue right now, particularly in Auckland." Tell that to the dairies in Hamiton and Christchurch over the weekend because this crime emergency is nationwide," says Sunny Kaushal of the Crime prevention Group/Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.

"We’d like media to ask Mr Hipkins when his office will reply to our request for a meeting we sent in June. He’s clearly more interested in seeing youth offenders as victims, rather than seeing the actual victims of crime.

"What does a ‘cross agency Social Wellbeing Board to intervene with wraparound support’ look like or even mean? It is more bureaucratic gobbledygook buck-passing.

"Where are the consequences? None. Where is the restitution? There's none as well.

"This is a social welfare training programme not deterrence. Mr Hipkins is not just soft on crime he’s goose-feather soft on crime and we’d hoped for more. He makes us pine for Poto Williams as this media release makes no mention of crime victims. Just rewards for the offenders.

"We also challenge the government on claims youth crime is down. Yes, officially the stats are down but if you are a sole charge dairy owner and you catch a kid shoplifting you cannot hold them. Even if they stay still the Police are unlikely to attend for hours and hours if at all.

"We take no solace in the official stats and the government is deluded to trust them. Youth crime goes unreported because officialdom doesn’t take it seriously as this package demonstrates.

"We ask the Prime Minister off the back of her Christchurch Call meetings, to request that social media channels remove and block accounts that promote or glorify the thuggery inflicted on law abiding small businesses. If youth are doing it for notoriety, then deny them that," Mr Kaushal said.

WHAT DAIRY OWNERS WANT:

Law and Order:

Treat all crimes equally. This is the broken pane approach. By stopping small crimes, early, it prevents bigger crimes later.

Social Welfare/Education:

Investigate the families of every youth offender for stability and if they are unfit parents then those offenders must be taken into state-care.

Introduce truancy officers as many youth offenders aren’t likely to be at schools and the devil makes work for idle hands.

Ensure real consequences:

Confiscate mobile devices

Require social media accounts to be closed and deleted

Require youth offenders to do community service tidying up the damage they cause

Mandate public restitution like cleaning our streets.

Sentence them to working for the dairies and businesses they damage for free with a legal debt registered against their name until its paid off.

Build secure residential facilities if they don’t care about these consequences or abuse them.

Boost security:

A $14 million package using the tobacco excise tax to install fog cannon and bollards in two-thirds of dairies and service stations

Bollards made a permitted right for businesses to streamline council bureaucracy

A national package for AI-based CCTV and street lighting

UK-style Police Community Support Officers to replace traffic wardens so we deter criminals not shoppers.

Clarification in law of self-defence for shop keepers and restaurateurs.