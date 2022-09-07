'Manawatu Maori fear council are misdirecting funds away from safe drinking water'

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 14:11

A MÄori collective fear the decision by the ManawatÅ« District Council to lobby for money from The Three Waters Better Off Funding towards a library, instead of investing in water infrastructure, puts community health at risk.

The decision comes as Te KÅmanawa ki Te Reureu, a collective of local hapÅ«, landowners, and marae, continue to fight to support families living in the area who remain cut off from the ManawatÅ« District Council main rural water supply.

For more than two years, Te KÅmanawa have been engaged with the Council to ensure a treaty-compliant management structure and extension to the local water scheme that ensures that families can access safe drinking water.

Currently, the Council is applying for $3.76 million pÅ«tea from The Three Waters Better Off Funding to go towards the Feilding Library Redevelopment project, while the Te Reureu extension project remains unfunded.

Graeme Everton, spokesperson for Te KÅmanawa ki Te Reureu, says the Council’s continued indifference to the plight of the community is not surprising, but extremely concerning.

"We have patiently housed the water infrastructure, with the track in the middle of our farms, for nearly four decades. The only request has been to leverage water improvements to the Stanway-Halcombe Water scheme so whÄnau MÄori and MÄori landowners can access drinking water too.

"We believe there is more than enough funding to support both the Te Reureu extension project and the rebuild of the library," says Everton.

He says the MÄori landowners/farmers have never asked for any money in the 36 years of watching the water on their property be piped past their whÄnau in the valley.

"We need water, and we need it now. It is just a matter of priority. This decision is too important to the health and wellbeing of this generation and our mokopuna to expedite through a Council without the equitable chance to outline our views," says Everton.

Everton says Council communication has broken down significantly, and the roopu is no longer receiving information that could assist them to leverage their case for the community.

"We rely on the Council to provide equitable information on local projects, and strongly feel if the Council had notified us of these available funds earlier, we could have completed the business case to the level needed.

"Our whÄnau are suffering - the water pumps are on our land, it seems incomprehensible that we are unable to access it," says Everton.

Te KÅmanawaki Te Reureu seek the following resolutions:

Apply for full funding from TWRBOP to install the Te Reureu extension to the Halcombe-Stanway Water scheme. Form a co-management structure that is Treaty-compliant and consistent with the proposed Three Waters Reforms. Agree to terms to establish the new treatment plant placement that is optimal for both schemes and provides security of access to the current extraction site.