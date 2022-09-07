Pay it the duck back - New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

|
The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Trevor Mallard to pay back the $23,000 in legal fees disclosed today relating to Trevor Mallard’s decision to issue former Deputy Prime Minster Winston Peters a trespass notice.
"Once again taxpayers have been taken for a ride by Mr Mallard and his lawyers racking up bills to defend the indefensible. He should do the honourable thing and pay it back."
The new $23,500 bill is on top of the $333,000 paid by taxpayers to dispute a defamation claim.
