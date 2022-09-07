Government future-proofs Maori media - Willie Jackson

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 17:00

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson has announced the MÄori Broadcasting Strategy today.

Cabinet has agreed to a three-year plan, which outlines the priorities for the MÄori media sector.

"MÄori media plays a vital role in normalising and revitalising te reo MÄori and helps us work towards the Maihi Karauna goal of one million New Zealanders speaking basic te reo MÄori by 2040. It’s important to have quality MÄori content available to all New Zealanders - in both te reo MÄori and English - to raise the status of te reo MÄori and build cultural and national identity," Willie Jackson says.

The Cabinet paper sets out key actions that form the foundation of the plan. This includes setting clear outcomes and priorities for the sector, improving coordination with the wider public media system, and supporting workforce development.

"This kaupapa is a culmination of several years’ work on the future of MÄori media," Willie Jackson said.

"I would like to recognise the contribution of the members of the MÄori Broadcasting Advisory Panel - Jason Ake, Ella Henry, Nicole Hoey, Annabelle Lee-Mather, Peter Lucas-Jones, Bailey Mackey, and Scotty Morrison - to this work. As some of the most experienced MÄori broadcasters, commentators, and practitioners in the field, they provided valuable advice that informed my recommendations to Cabinet.

"We are now in a strong position to grow the workforce, respond to advances in media, and work collaboratively with other agencies, such as ManatÅ« Taonga, to progress this mahi," Willie Jackson said.

The Government announced a $40 million investment in Budget 2022, to support MÄori media to transition to a new public media environment and prepare it to increasingly deliver a fuller range of MÄori content.

"Since the Budget announcement, we are in the process of coordinating a coherent MÄori and mainstream public media system.

"Positioning MÄori media and mainstream public media to work more closely together, will ensure the diverse realities of MÄori are reflected across a range of platforms", Willie Jackson said.