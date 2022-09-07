Whakaata Maori supports decisions to strengthen the Maori media sector

|
Whakaata MÄori welcomes decisions announced today by the Minster of MÄori Development, Willie Jackson, that seek to strengthen the MÄori Media sector.
"We acknowledge the support and leadership of the Minister for MÄori Development and the steps taken to address longstanding funding inequities, build a strong workforce, strengthen MÄori story telling in te reo MÄori and English, and ensure more MÄori content is accessible to audiences. The review has reinforced the important role Whakaata MÄori plays in enabling MÄori to tell MÄori stories, in te reo MÄori and in MÄori ways," says Whakaata MÄori TÄhuhu RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima.
"It also highlights the urgent need for government to address funding inequities that exist between MÄori and non-MÄori media. MÄori content creators are required to deliver so much more, for so much less. Long standing underfunding and inequity has undermined ours and the wider sector role to keep pace with an ever-changing media landscape. We are optimistic about how both the MÄori and Public media address this unfairness."
The MÄori Media sector faces the same issues to attracting and retaining our people, our talent. Whakaata MÄori hosted representatives of the MÄori media sector today for our third wÄnanga to collaboratively create the solutions to what we face in growing our workforce now and into the future.
"We are a strong and resilient sector, but we need a well-resourced strategy that creates more reo speakers, content creators and technical experts that bring a MÄori view to what they do. The sector must offer attractive career pathways to rangatahi, ensure fair and equitable remuneration and recognition, and support the sector to be fit for the future."
"We look forward to working collaboratively with the new public media entity to ensure that all audiences are served and that nobody is left behind. We welcome mahi tahi that recognises and upholds our whakapapa and rangatiratanga. There is an opportunity to improve access to content commissioning, distribution and platforms through resourcing and collaboration."
Whakaata MÄori welcomes the decision to modernise the MÄori Television Service Act.
"We support the decision to change our legislation, to remove the focus towards a television service and reflect the changes in audience behaviours and technology. This step will better support our role as a media entity that delivers compelling MÄori and te reo MÄori content across multiple platforms."
The outcome of the sector review that began in 2018 has been released during Mahuru MÄori, and on the eve of Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori and planned events to commemorate 50 years since the MÄori language petition was presented to Parliament in 1972.
"Whakaata MÄori exists because of the efforts of those that fought for the retention and survival of our mother tongue. While there is so much to be proud about, there is so much more to be done, and we look forward to continuing to support language revitalisation efforts that support the use of te reo MÄori and build cultural and national identity," says Mr Taurima.
Whakaata MÄori is on track to report an 11% increase in average weekly audience across all platforms and a 21% increase in average weekly audience across digital platforms in our annual report for the 2021/22 year.
Whakaata MÄori is part of the World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network (WITBN), an alliance of indigenous broadcasters from multiple countries including Australia, Canada, Hawai’i, Taiwan and Norway to preserve and promote indigenous language and cultures worldwide. The International Decade of Indigenous languages will be launched later this year.
In te reo:
Kei te mihi a Whakaata MÄori ki ngÄ whakatau i whakapuakina e te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, e Willie Jackson, i tÄnei rÄ. Waihoki, ki tÄ te Minita whai ki te whakapakari i te RÄngai PÄpÄho MÄori.
"TÄnei te mihi ki te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori mÅna e tautoko nei, e Ärahi nei, otirÄ, i tÄna whai ki te paremata i te iti o te pÅ«tea kua tukuna ki te rÄngai i roto i ngÄ tau. He whai anÅ ki te whakapakari i ngÄ kaimahi o te rÄngai, kia kaha te whakaatu pakiwaitara MÄori mÄ te reo MÄori me te reo Ingarihi, kia nui atu anÅ ngÄ kaupapa MÄori hei mÄtakitaki mÄ te minenga.
Kua whakaÅ« te arotake i te tÅ«ranga hira o Whakaata MÄori ki te whakaÄhei i tÄ ngÄi MÄori tuku i ngÄ kaupapa MÄori mÄ te reo MÄori, mÄ te Ähua MÄori hoki," koia tÄ te TÄhuhu RangapÅ« o Whakaata MÄori, tÄ Shane Taurima.
"He mea whakaatu anÅ tÄnei, e tika ana kia wawe tÄ te kÄwanatanga aro ki te rerekÄ o tÄna tuku pÅ«tea tautoko ki te RÄngai PÄpÄho MÄori, tÄrÄ i tÄna tuku pÅ«tea ki ngÄ umanga pÄpÄho tauiwi. He nui kÄ atu ngÄ kawenga a ngÄ kaiwaihanga kaupapa MÄori, engari he iti iho te pÅ«tea. Kua roa kÄ e pÄnei ana te iti o te pÅ«tea, kÄore hoki i taurite. NÄ tÄrÄ, kua aupÄhia te whanaketanga me te eke panuku o te rÄngai i te horanuku hurihuri o te ao pÄpÄho. E ngÄkau roroku ana mÄtou i runga i te manako nui ki tÄ te RÄngai PÄpÄho MÄori me te Hinonga PÄpÄho TÅ«matanui whakatika i taua hÄ."
"He rite tonu ngÄ take e pÄ mai ana ki te RÄngai PÄpÄho MÄori ki te whakarata, ki te pupuri hoki i Å mÄtou tÄngata, i Å mÄtou iho pÅ«manawa. I tÄnei rÄ, i manaakitia e Whakaata MÄori ngÄ mÄngai o te RÄngai PÄpÄho MÄori. Ko te wÄnanga tuatoru tÄnei i mahi ngÄtahi ai mÄtou ki te whakatakoto ara e tupu ai te kÄhui kaimahi inÄianei, otirÄ, Ä ngÄ tau e tÅ« mai nei.
"He rÄngai kaha, he rÄngai manawaroa hoki mÄtou, engari, e tika ana kia takoto tÄtehi rautaki, kia whai rauemi hoki taua rautaki, kia tupu te tokomaha o te hunga kÅrero MÄori, te hunga waihanga kaupapa, me ngÄ tohunga hangarau. Me te aha anÅ, kia whai wÄhi ai te tirohanga MÄori ki Ä rÄtou mahi. Me whai ara mahi hei whakarata i te hunga rangatahi. Kia tika, kia taurite te pÅ«tea me ngÄ momo tikanga whakamihi kaimahi. Me Äta tautoko te rÄngai kia tika mÅ ngÄ rÄ anamata.
E ngÄkau reka ana mÄtou ki te mahi tahi me te hinonga pÄpÄho tÅ«matanui hou kia whaihua ngÄ apataki katoa, kia kaua rÄ tÄtehi e mahue ki muri. E hiahia ana mÄtou ki te mahi tahi, ki te whakaaro nui, ki te whakaÅ« hoki i tÅ mÄtou whakapapa me te rangatiratanga. E takoto mai
ana te ara kia pai ake ngÄ mahi whai wÄhi atu ki te tono, te tuku me te whakapÄho kaupapa ki ngÄ paepÄho. Äpiti atu, ko te whai rauemi me te mahi ngÄtahi."
Kei te mihi a Whakaata MÄori ki te whakatau kia whakahoutia te ture Ara Whakaata Irirangi MÄori (MÄori Television Service Act).
E tautoko ana mÄtou i te whakatau kia whakarerekÄtia tÄ mÄtou ture, kia unuhia te aronga ki te pouaka whakaata, kia hÄngai kÄ ki te whanaketanga o ngÄ whanonga apataki me te hangarau. MÄ tÄnei ka pai ake te tautoko i tÄ mÄtou mahi hei hinonga pÄpÄho e kawe ana i ngÄ kaupapa whakahihiri ki te reo MÄori, ki ngÄ pae pÄho huhua anÅ hoki.
NÅ te tau 2018 ka tÄ«mata te arotake i te rÄngai. Kua puta te whakatau i te marama nei o Mahuru MÄori. Ko te Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori e heke mai nei, ko Åna hui whakamaumahara i te 50 tau mai i te tÄpaetanga o te petihana reo MÄori ki te PÄremata i te tau 1972.
"E tÅ« nei a Whakaata MÄori nÄ ngÄ mahi a te hunga i tohe kia ora tonu te reo Å«kaipÅ. Ahakoa e tika ana kia whakahÄ«hÄ« i tÄrÄ, he nui tonu ngÄ mahi hei whakatutuki. E ngÄkau reka ana mÄtou ki te tautoko tonu i ngÄ mahi whakarauora reo hei tautoko i te rere o te reo MÄori, kia tupu te ahurea me te tuakiri o te motu," tÄ Taurima.
I roto i ngÄ pÅ«rongo a Whakaata MÄori, kei te piki haere te tokomaha o te hunga mÄtakitaki mÄ te 11% ki ngÄ pae pÄho katoa. Kei te piki anÅ te Årau o te hunga mÄtakitaki mÄ te 21% i tÄ mÄtou pÅ«rongo Ä-tau mÅ te tau 2021/22.
Kua whai wÄhi atu a Whakaata MÄori ki te rangapÅ« e kÄ«ia nei ko te World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network (WITBN). He kÄhui pÄpÄho iwi taketake nÅ ngÄ whenua pÄrÄ i Ahitereiria, i KÄnata, i Hawai‘i, i Taiwana, i NÅwei, ki te tiaki me te whakatairanga i ngÄ reo me ngÄ ahurea taketake o te ao. Ka whakarewahia te Tekau Tau o ngÄ Reo Taketake o te Ao i tÄnei tau.
