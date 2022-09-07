Whakaata Maori supports decisions to strengthen the Maori media sector

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 17:07

Whakaata MÄori welcomes decisions announced today by the Minster of MÄori Development, Willie Jackson, that seek to strengthen the MÄori Media sector.

"We acknowledge the support and leadership of the Minister for MÄori Development and the steps taken to address longstanding funding inequities, build a strong workforce, strengthen MÄori story telling in te reo MÄori and English, and ensure more MÄori content is accessible to audiences. The review has reinforced the important role Whakaata MÄori plays in enabling MÄori to tell MÄori stories, in te reo MÄori and in MÄori ways," says Whakaata MÄori TÄhuhu RangapÅ«, Shane Taurima.

"It also highlights the urgent need for government to address funding inequities that exist between MÄori and non-MÄori media. MÄori content creators are required to deliver so much more, for so much less. Long standing underfunding and inequity has undermined ours and the wider sector role to keep pace with an ever-changing media landscape. We are optimistic about how both the MÄori and Public media address this unfairness."

The MÄori Media sector faces the same issues to attracting and retaining our people, our talent. Whakaata MÄori hosted representatives of the MÄori media sector today for our third wÄnanga to collaboratively create the solutions to what we face in growing our workforce now and into the future.

"We are a strong and resilient sector, but we need a well-resourced strategy that creates more reo speakers, content creators and technical experts that bring a MÄori view to what they do. The sector must offer attractive career pathways to rangatahi, ensure fair and equitable remuneration and recognition, and support the sector to be fit for the future."

"We look forward to working collaboratively with the new public media entity to ensure that all audiences are served and that nobody is left behind. We welcome mahi tahi that recognises and upholds our whakapapa and rangatiratanga. There is an opportunity to improve access to content commissioning, distribution and platforms through resourcing and collaboration."

Whakaata MÄori welcomes the decision to modernise the MÄori Television Service Act.

"We support the decision to change our legislation, to remove the focus towards a television service and reflect the changes in audience behaviours and technology. This step will better support our role as a media entity that delivers compelling MÄori and te reo MÄori content across multiple platforms."

The outcome of the sector review that began in 2018 has been released during Mahuru MÄori, and on the eve of Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori and planned events to commemorate 50 years since the MÄori language petition was presented to Parliament in 1972.

"Whakaata MÄori exists because of the efforts of those that fought for the retention and survival of our mother tongue. While there is so much to be proud about, there is so much more to be done, and we look forward to continuing to support language revitalisation efforts that support the use of te reo MÄori and build cultural and national identity," says Mr Taurima.

Whakaata MÄori is on track to report an 11% increase in average weekly audience across all platforms and a 21% increase in average weekly audience across digital platforms in our annual report for the 2021/22 year.

Whakaata MÄori is part of the World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network (WITBN), an alliance of indigenous broadcasters from multiple countries including Australia, Canada, Hawai’i, Taiwan and Norway to preserve and promote indigenous language and cultures worldwide. The International Decade of Indigenous languages will be launched later this year.

In te reo:

Kei te mihi a Whakaata MÄori ki ngÄ whakatau i whakapuakina e te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, e Willie Jackson, i tÄnei rÄ. Waihoki, ki tÄ te Minita whai ki te whakapakari i te RÄngai PÄpÄho MÄori.

"TÄnei te mihi ki te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori mÅna e tautoko nei, e Ärahi nei, otirÄ, i tÄna whai ki te paremata i te iti o te pÅ«tea kua tukuna ki te rÄngai i roto i ngÄ tau. He whai anÅ ki te whakapakari i ngÄ kaimahi o te rÄngai, kia kaha te whakaatu pakiwaitara MÄori mÄ te reo MÄori me te reo Ingarihi, kia nui atu anÅ ngÄ kaupapa MÄori hei mÄtakitaki mÄ te minenga.

Kua whakaÅ« te arotake i te tÅ«ranga hira o Whakaata MÄori ki te whakaÄhei i tÄ ngÄi MÄori tuku i ngÄ kaupapa MÄori mÄ te reo MÄori, mÄ te Ähua MÄori hoki," koia tÄ te TÄhuhu RangapÅ« o Whakaata MÄori, tÄ Shane Taurima.

"He mea whakaatu anÅ tÄnei, e tika ana kia wawe tÄ te kÄwanatanga aro ki te rerekÄ o tÄna tuku pÅ«tea tautoko ki te RÄngai PÄpÄho MÄori, tÄrÄ i tÄna tuku pÅ«tea ki ngÄ umanga pÄpÄho tauiwi. He nui kÄ atu ngÄ kawenga a ngÄ kaiwaihanga kaupapa MÄori, engari he iti iho te pÅ«tea. Kua roa kÄ e pÄnei ana te iti o te pÅ«tea, kÄore hoki i taurite. NÄ tÄrÄ, kua aupÄhia te whanaketanga me te eke panuku o te rÄngai i te horanuku hurihuri o te ao pÄpÄho. E ngÄkau roroku ana mÄtou i runga i te manako nui ki tÄ te RÄngai PÄpÄho MÄori me te Hinonga PÄpÄho TÅ«matanui whakatika i taua hÄ."

"He rite tonu ngÄ take e pÄ mai ana ki te RÄngai PÄpÄho MÄori ki te whakarata, ki te pupuri hoki i Å mÄtou tÄngata, i Å mÄtou iho pÅ«manawa. I tÄnei rÄ, i manaakitia e Whakaata MÄori ngÄ mÄngai o te RÄngai PÄpÄho MÄori. Ko te wÄnanga tuatoru tÄnei i mahi ngÄtahi ai mÄtou ki te whakatakoto ara e tupu ai te kÄhui kaimahi inÄianei, otirÄ, Ä ngÄ tau e tÅ« mai nei.

"He rÄngai kaha, he rÄngai manawaroa hoki mÄtou, engari, e tika ana kia takoto tÄtehi rautaki, kia whai rauemi hoki taua rautaki, kia tupu te tokomaha o te hunga kÅrero MÄori, te hunga waihanga kaupapa, me ngÄ tohunga hangarau. Me te aha anÅ, kia whai wÄhi ai te tirohanga MÄori ki Ä rÄtou mahi. Me whai ara mahi hei whakarata i te hunga rangatahi. Kia tika, kia taurite te pÅ«tea me ngÄ momo tikanga whakamihi kaimahi. Me Äta tautoko te rÄngai kia tika mÅ ngÄ rÄ anamata.

E ngÄkau reka ana mÄtou ki te mahi tahi me te hinonga pÄpÄho tÅ«matanui hou kia whaihua ngÄ apataki katoa, kia kaua rÄ tÄtehi e mahue ki muri. E hiahia ana mÄtou ki te mahi tahi, ki te whakaaro nui, ki te whakaÅ« hoki i tÅ mÄtou whakapapa me te rangatiratanga. E takoto mai

ana te ara kia pai ake ngÄ mahi whai wÄhi atu ki te tono, te tuku me te whakapÄho kaupapa ki ngÄ paepÄho. Äpiti atu, ko te whai rauemi me te mahi ngÄtahi."

Kei te mihi a Whakaata MÄori ki te whakatau kia whakahoutia te ture Ara Whakaata Irirangi MÄori (MÄori Television Service Act).

E tautoko ana mÄtou i te whakatau kia whakarerekÄtia tÄ mÄtou ture, kia unuhia te aronga ki te pouaka whakaata, kia hÄngai kÄ ki te whanaketanga o ngÄ whanonga apataki me te hangarau. MÄ tÄnei ka pai ake te tautoko i tÄ mÄtou mahi hei hinonga pÄpÄho e kawe ana i ngÄ kaupapa whakahihiri ki te reo MÄori, ki ngÄ pae pÄho huhua anÅ hoki.

NÅ te tau 2018 ka tÄ«mata te arotake i te rÄngai. Kua puta te whakatau i te marama nei o Mahuru MÄori. Ko te Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori e heke mai nei, ko Åna hui whakamaumahara i te 50 tau mai i te tÄpaetanga o te petihana reo MÄori ki te PÄremata i te tau 1972.

"E tÅ« nei a Whakaata MÄori nÄ ngÄ mahi a te hunga i tohe kia ora tonu te reo Å«kaipÅ. Ahakoa e tika ana kia whakahÄ«hÄ« i tÄrÄ, he nui tonu ngÄ mahi hei whakatutuki. E ngÄkau reka ana mÄtou ki te tautoko tonu i ngÄ mahi whakarauora reo hei tautoko i te rere o te reo MÄori, kia tupu te ahurea me te tuakiri o te motu," tÄ Taurima.

I roto i ngÄ pÅ«rongo a Whakaata MÄori, kei te piki haere te tokomaha o te hunga mÄtakitaki mÄ te 11% ki ngÄ pae pÄho katoa. Kei te piki anÅ te Årau o te hunga mÄtakitaki mÄ te 21% i tÄ mÄtou pÅ«rongo Ä-tau mÅ te tau 2021/22.

Kua whai wÄhi atu a Whakaata MÄori ki te rangapÅ« e kÄ«ia nei ko te World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network (WITBN). He kÄhui pÄpÄho iwi taketake nÅ ngÄ whenua pÄrÄ i Ahitereiria, i KÄnata, i Hawai‘i, i Taiwana, i NÅwei, ki te tiaki me te whakatairanga i ngÄ reo me ngÄ ahurea taketake o te ao. Ka whakarewahia te Tekau Tau o ngÄ Reo Taketake o te Ao i tÄnei tau.